By Abhishek Sharma and Monalisa

Jacob Coxon, an AI researcher, resigned from Anthropic with an unusually direct warning. After three years working on pretraining at OpenAI and Anthropic, he said neither company was acting responsibly and accused the industry of “gambling with our lives” in a race towards self-improving superintelligence. What made the episode harder to dismiss as one researcher’s alarm was that current Anthropic researchers publicly echoed parts of his concern.

Advertisement

Coxon’s resignation raises a question that extends well beyond AI safety. If the companies building the most powerful AI systems themselves believe that those systems could carry civilisational consequences, why does the decision over how fast to proceed still rest largely inside companies competing for capital and strategic advantage?

That question goes beyond Anthropic. The AI race is often framed as a contest over better models, faster chips and larger valuations. But the companies leading it are also building infrastructures on which governments, militaries, researchers and increasingly ordinary institutions may depend. The issue is, therefore, not only whether AI will remain under human control but also whether decisions over its direction are already moving beyond democratic control.

The Race Question

Coxon’s account exposes a peculiar logic at the centre of the industry. A company may recognise the danger of moving too quickly and still conclude that it cannot slow down because a competitor will not. Each actor can regard itself as responsible while the race as a whole remains irresponsible. It describes precisely this competitive pressure in explaining why even a company considered more safety-conscious could remain locked in the race.

Advertisement

This changes the nature of the safety debate. If the stakes are this high, safety cannot remain only an internal technical problem to be balanced against commercial competition. Who decides when a capability is too dangerous to release? Who can require a pause? And why should the answer depend primarily on the judgment of the same firms that stand to gain from moving first?

The Power Question

The second question concerns what these companies are becoming. Their power lies not only in the intelligence of the models they build, but in the infrastructure around them: Compute, cloud systems, data, APIs and software increasingly embedded in public and strategic functions.

Giants such as Palantir make the shift unusually visible. Its recent 22-point manifesto speaks not simply about products or markets, but about national purpose, military power, AI weapons and even cultures it describes as “regressive and harmful”. Such language would matter differently if it came only from a commentator. It comes instead from a company selling operational software across defence, intelligence, immigration and policing.

The state is not being replaced by technology companies. Something subtler is happening. Public authority increasingly operates through privately built systems. Governments claim to remain sovereign, while their ability to see, classify, predict and sometimes exercise coercive power becomes increasingly mediated by infrastructure built outside the democratic accountability.

The concern is therefore not simply privatisation. It is the growing fusion of public authority and private technological power, where companies do not formally govern but also build the conditions through which governing itself takes place.

The Control Question

The same concentration is emerging in knowledge itself. Universities and researchers helped create the foundations of modern AI, yet access to frontier models, advanced compute and important datasets increasingly depends upon private gatekeepers. The institutions producing knowledge can themselves become dependent on those who own the infrastructure required to produce it.

That leaves an awkward accountability gap. Governments can be voted out, laws challenged and public institutions subjected, however imperfectly, to scrutiny. Frontier AI companies make many of their most consequential decisions inside organisations that citizens cannot see into and have little to no capacity to influence.

Coxon’s resignation also exposes a deeper problem of oversight. The public should not have to depend on employees speaking out to learn that something serious may be going wrong inside AI companies. The question, then, is no longer only whether humanity can control a future superintelligence. It is who controls the institutions building it now; who determines the risks society must accept; and who acquires the authority to decide what technological future is necessary, inevitable or worth the cost.

The new Tower of Babel may not begin when a machine escapes human control. It may begin earlier, when a small group of private institutions acquires enough infrastructural and political power to define the future before the public has meaningfully been asked what that future should be.

Sharma is a senior policy and political researcher. Monalisa is a researcher at JNU