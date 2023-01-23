Italian Ambassador writes: The role Italy can play in the Indo-Pacific region

Never has a geographical definition contained so many political implications as much as in the case of the Indo-Pacific. The area stretching from the eastern coasts of Africa to the western coasts of North America, today more than ever, represents a pivotal region in the geopolitical scenario and a theatre of strategic competition between China and the United States.

The data are self-explanatory: The Indo-Pacific produces around 60 per cent of world GDP, hosts three of the largest economies (China, India, Japan) and is a vital hub of technological innovation. Moreover, it contributes to two-thirds of global growth and, by 2030, 90 per cent of the new middle class (2.4 billion people) will come from that area. Historically at the centre of international trade routes, even today, at least 25 per cent of the exported goods around the world pass through the region. At the same time, the future of the green transition (China and India contribute to over a third of global emissions) is at stake in the region, where new socio-political models (not all of them coherent with the Western-oriented system of values) are arising.

Also in Express Opinion | In light of China-Russia alliance and Ukraine conflict, India and the new Eurasia

The importance of this area for European interests cannot be underestimated and the European Union and its member states must be aware that their future is being shaped there. This is a key challenge for the EU, which is called to play a geopolitical role far from its traditional sphere of action, while interacting with very determined actors.

With its strategy of September 2021, the EU acknowledged the importance of projecting itself into the Indo-Pacific to pursue its long-term objectives — primarily the “twin transitions” — and defend its interests and values. The EU, therefore, proposes itself as a reliable partner for the development and security of Indo-Pacific countries, rejecting a dangerous zero-sum approach.

Italy can only welcome the emergence of the EU in the region. Poor in raw materials and with a strong attitude to export, our economy needs resilient supply chains, secure routes and receptive end markets, as well as well-operating infrastructure and rules-based international trade. In other words, Italy has a great interest in the success of the European strategy for the Indo-Pacific and, in this framework, it has already identified the most congenial areas of action to contribute to.

Don't Miss from Express Opinion | Japan’s national security strategy: Why if Japan goes nuclear, India should welcome the decision

First of all, as the second largest European manufacturer, Italy can proactively support European trade policy and the conclusion of a free trade agreement with India. We already have examples of successful agreements with countries in the region such as Vietnam or Japan. The agreement with India would represent an important asset also in terms of diversification of global supply chains.

Second, thanks to its industrial excellence, Italy can offer a valuable contribution to the energy transition and digital development domains. The sharing of technologies for energy transition is essential to enable countries in this area of the world, especially India, to adhere to their decarbonisation paths. The Indian and the Italian prime ministers established a strategic partnership in this field one year ago. Public and private sectors are at work to give that substance from a systemic perspective.

Advertisement

Moreover, opportunities in the connectivity sector are opening up, such as, the creation of Blue and Raman Systems, a new submarine cable system managed by Sparkle of the Italian Tim group together with Google and other operators, which will connect Europe to India and could be extended to other areas of the Indo-Pacific. Connectivity and digital transition proceed in parallel. In order to accelerate its partnership with India in the IT sector, Italy established a Consulate General in Bengaluru, the “Silicon Valley of Asia”, in 2022.

Last but not least, Italy can contribute to the safety of sea routes and the stability of an area with several fault lines. Maritime security, crucial for the preservation of an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific space, is a priority for many countries in the region. Italy can play an important role in this matter, whether thanks to the experience acquired in operations such as Atlanta or through its own industrial expertise.

The balance that will be struck in the Indo-Pacific will have a decisive influence on global dynamics. Italy, together with its EU partners and within the framework of the common European strategy, is clear on the need for playing its part.

The writer is Ambassador of Italy to India