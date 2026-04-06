Pulkit Mani, a 26-year-old stand-up comic, is one of the many young Indians who find humour in a world caught up in cycles of violence, failing to provide safety and hope. If you accessed social media last month, his short video was impossible to ignore. On March 18, it was blocked on Instagram under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, for which Pulkit has only received a terse notice from the social media platform. The Centre has not told him why his video is illegal, nor has he been given the opportunity of a hearing or a reasoned order. His experience is typical of what has been an alarming rise in government-directed censorship online.

This power resides in the Information Technology Rules, 2021, issued on February 25, 2021 through an executive order and then expanded continuously through notification. Each amendment has expanded executive power and undermined user rights. Its provisions have been challenged in different high courts, which have granted interim orders restraining enforcement, striking some down as unconstitutional, upholding some. However, all these cases remain pending final legal determination. The high threshold in a successful constitutional challenge and pendency have afforded the opportunity for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to continuously expand censorial and surveillance powers.