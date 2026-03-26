Oil markets can absorb shocks. They have historically priced wars, embargoes, and revolutions with a certain grim efficiency. What they struggle to price is the absence of coherence. As ceasefire expectations and US postures gather pace, Tehran has responded with rejection and assertion, placing its sovereign claim over the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of any potential settlement. In such an environment, the oil price becomes an index of political theatre. The most striking feature of the current West Asia crisis is not the war itself, but the manner in which oil markets are being whiplashed by the choreography of American signalling. In the span of days, crude has surged past $110, collapsed below $90, and then climbed back above $100.

Each shift in American tone, each suggestion of a pause or escalation, has been translated instantly into price movement. The velocity of these reactions reflects a deeper discomfort. Markets are no longer confident about what constitutes a signal and what constitutes positioning. The announcement of a five-day “pause” in strikes sent oil tumbling over 13 per cent in a single session. Moments later, renewed threats, troop deployments, and Iran’s denials of talks reversed that sentiment. Oil climbed again as reports emerged of thousands of US troops moving into the region.

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The deeper instability lies in contradiction. Washington signals de-escalation while simultaneously mobilising military assets. It floats a 15-point peace plan, only for Tehran to deny any such engagement. It hints at negotiations while threatening to strike energy infrastructure. The result is an oil market that is pricing not the probability of disruption, but the probability of reversal. That is a far more dangerous variable.

Consider the extraordinary sequence of trading around a single statement. Minutes before an announcement of a delay in US strikes, traders placed over $500 million in oil bets. Within minutes of the statement suggesting “productive conversations”, oil plunged nearly 15 per cent, only to recover as conflicting realities emerged. This is event-driven distortion at a frequency markets are not designed to absorb.

When the US President suggests the war may end “quickly” while simultaneously escalating threats, markets cannot anchor expectations. Even the safe havens are behaving erratically. Gold has fallen sharply from its peak despite rising geopolitical risk, while commodities surge as the preferred hedge.

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The distortion is visible across asset classes, with clear geo-economic consequences. Sovereign bonds, once the default refuge, are unsettled as oil-driven inflation risks constrain central bank responses. Currencies of energy-importing economies are weakening under renewed pressure, widening external imbalances, while the dollar draws strength from uncertainty rather than stability. Equity markets swing between relief and retreat. In this phase, there is only a restless rotation across imperfect shelters shaped by energy risk.

The implications extend well beyond oil. Energy is the transmission mechanism through which geopolitical disorder becomes economic stress. When oil swings violently, inflation expectations follow. Central banks are forced into reaction mode. Corporate investment decisions stall. Emerging markets face currency pressure. Warnings are already emerging. BlackRock has indicated that oil at $150 could trigger a global recession. Citi sees scenarios of $120 or even $200 if disruption persists. The International Energy Agency has warned that this crisis could rival or exceed the shocks of the 1970s.

The deeper issue is the transformation of geopolitical communication into a tool of market influence. When statements such as “pause”, “talks ongoing”, or “decisive action” are deployed without corresponding policy clarity, they begin to shape markets rather than inform them. The effect is a cycle of reaction that amplifies volatility across the system. There is also an institutional dimension that warrants attention. Large corporate and financial interests in the United States have historically exerted a moderating influence on their government when systemic risks escalate. The implicit contract has been one of stability in exchange for strategic latitude.

Either the traditional influence of corporate and financial interests has weakened, or volatility itself is being tolerated as an acceptable byproduct of strategic signalling. In an environment where policy statements can move billions within minutes, those closest to the cadence of signalling possess a structural advantage. Yet what may serve tactical advantage in diplomacy imposes systemic cost on markets, which rely on coherence to function. This raises a larger question. Has geo-economics itself shifted from being a domain of managed stability to one of managed volatility?

The implications extend to American credibility. Markets ultimately function on trust. Trust that statements reflect intent. Trust that policy follows communication. Trust that signals, even if adverse, are at least consistent. When that trust erodes, the cost is not merely higher prices or sharper swings. Oil, as a starter, is the most visible casualty. It is also an early warning. And that is the real crisis, not just in the Strait of Hormuz, but all around the world.

Even as the United States grapples with a conflict it initiated but cannot conclude on its own terms, its signalling continues to set the tempo for global markets. What emerges is a disquieting spectacle of direction without clarity, leaving markets to infer whether the objective is resolution or merely a face-saving pause. One wonders whether a premature “Nobel Peace Prize” might yet be seen as an instrument of de-escalation. Whether it can smooth both friction and fiction, however, is another matter altogether.

The writer is a corporate advisor and author of Family and Dhanda