Ayoung Indian woman in New Zealand has gone viral on X after posting a video showing her pristinely idyllic neighbourhood, and contrasting it with the incessant din and chaos of India. Initially, she praised their non-judgmental culture, where people mind their own business, but then spoke candidly, with unsettling description, of a deep-rooted and perennial isolation. If you hail from a country where jostling with people — aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues, all of whose noses are deep in your affairs — no doubt, it’s weirdly eerie to never, ever spot a neighbour, forget about having a conversation. Rueing the lack of gossip and constant chatter we Indians are famous for, this young lady wondered and articulated what I have often felt in my limited interactions with Westerners. There’s a fundamental lack of curiosity about others’ lives. “Puri duniya gai bhaad mein, inko bas apne aap se matlab hai. There is no competition, koi life mein maza hi nahi hai,” she observed, rather accurately.

At the outset, let us establish that if 90% of Indians were given an option to migrate to New Zealand today, they’d spring up with alacrity and hightail it out of here without so much as a glance backward. The lure of richer societies (especially when one isn’t rich), is that at least the basics of life feel perfectly arranged. Everything works. One’s mind space isn’t preoccupied by fear of electricity and water vanishing. After India, where the simplest of tasks often feel like insurmountable challenges, a land of plenty is reassuring. Everytime I visit Singapore, I’m rocked by envy when I see 9-year-olds catching public buses alone. I can’t let my 14-year-old go cycling in Delhi for fear of rash drivers, stray dogs and errant monkeys. Indeed, the first requirements of happiness are security and reliability (a.k.a roti, kapda aur makaan) post which, Maslow’s third point in his famed Hierarchy of Needs kicks in: the need to fit in.