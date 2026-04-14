Why bother, when a reference to Christianity can explain the lives of people, apparently? Christianity does not have caste, the Court says. And Dalit Christians in Andhra live within Christianity, surely?

In 1972, scholar Imtiaz Ahmad identified a curious feature in scholarship on Indian society. While sociologists took great pains to understand how different castes were situated in hierarchy with one another, it was as if, Ahmad noted, non-Hindu communities “exist in Indian society as separate and isolated entities.” For instance, when M N Srinivas wrote his influential account of a Mysore village’s “social system,” he left Muslims — who constituted 11 per cent of the village — outside that hierarchy. It was as if the moment people became Muslim or Christian, their existence as barbers, fisherpersons, or landlords became irrelevant to understanding Indian society.

I was reminded of this while reading the Supreme Court judgment in Chintada Anand vs State of Andhra Pradesh. On March 24, a two-judge bench told a Dalit Christian man that the Prevention of Atrocities Act is not meant to protect him. In 2020, Anand, a resident of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, started being threatened by a Christian Reddy family. The Reddys demanded that Anand discontinue his practice as a pastor since he was Dalit. Anand belongs to the Madiga community, historically associated with leather tanning, scavenging, and artisanship. In January 2021, Anand was stopped on the way home by a mob of 30 persons: “his mobile phone and vehicle keys were snatched, he was dragged, beaten and abused by caste name in public view, and threatened with death. It is also alleged that threats were extended to kill his family members and kidnap his children.”