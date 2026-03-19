West Asia continues to be trapped in a deadly conflict with no end in sight. Most recently, Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani, and the paramilitary force Basij’s commander, Gholamreza Soleimani, have been killed. The conflict has claimed over 1,300 lives, energy prices have hit the roof, and global security is at stake. But the global response remains tepid and perfunctory, marked by strategic ambivalence and risk aversion. The world is drifting towards disorder in the absence of collective action, owing to leadership paralysis. European leaders have abdicated their obligations, while the leaders of the Global South are reluctant to coordinate a joint response. Every state is apprehensive of disrupting its ties with Washington and souring relations with the unpredictable US President Donald Trump.

The central dilemma facing every state is: Who will bell the cat? Every state recognises the threat to global security, but each remains averse to initiating action, fearing punitive measures by Washington and uncertain outcomes. The middle powers expect the powerful countries to assume leadership, while the powerful states fear entrapment and uncertain support from the middle powers. Two sets of actors have economic and diplomatic capabilities to change the course of the war and restore the global order: The European countries and the leaders of the Global South. But unfortunately, while Europe does not want to disrupt its alliance with Washington, BRICS countries appear equally apprehensive of antagonising Trump and thus prefer strategic restraint.