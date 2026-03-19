Opinion Iran war: BRICS should step in and restrain the US and Israel
Trump is not worried about the EU, given its dependence on the US. However, the combined strength of Brazil, Russia, India, and China will certainly serve as a deterrent
West Asia continues to be trapped in a deadly conflict with no end in sight. Most recently, Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani, and the paramilitary force Basij’s commander, Gholamreza Soleimani, have been killed. The conflict has claimed over 1,300 lives, energy prices have hit the roof, and global security is at stake. But the global response remains tepid and perfunctory, marked by strategic ambivalence and risk aversion. The world is drifting towards disorder in the absence of collective action, owing to leadership paralysis. European leaders have abdicated their obligations, while the leaders of the Global South are reluctant to coordinate a joint response. Every state is apprehensive of disrupting its ties with Washington and souring relations with the unpredictable US President Donald Trump.
The central dilemma facing every state is: Who will bell the cat? Every state recognises the threat to global security, but each remains averse to initiating action, fearing punitive measures by Washington and uncertain outcomes. The middle powers expect the powerful countries to assume leadership, while the powerful states fear entrapment and uncertain support from the middle powers. Two sets of actors have economic and diplomatic capabilities to change the course of the war and restore the global order: The European countries and the leaders of the Global South. But unfortunately, while Europe does not want to disrupt its alliance with Washington, BRICS countries appear equally apprehensive of antagonising Trump and thus prefer strategic restraint.
The European states do not view this as a necessary war, and most of them ignored Trump’s exhortation to join it. Kaja Kallas, EU foreign policy chief, stated that Europe feels slighted because it was not consulted and because the US has no clear objectives. Trump expressed his displeasure with most NATO members because they refused to deploy their militaries to ensure free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. However, their action is unlikely to move beyond non-cooperation. No European state blamed Trump squarely for initiating a war. In contrast, European states and experts were quick to blame the Iranian regime. Compared to the European stance on Russia, its posture on Iran is revealing. It invoked international law and sovereignty in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but is restrained even in using words against the US.
More striking, however, is the absence of strong statements and condemnations from the BRICS countries. The war has entered its third week, and there is a serious risk of escalation, but BRICS has not issued a joint statement condemning the US-Israel action. For an organisation whose politics centres around countering Western hegemony and which draws legitimacy from the Global South, its inaction is woefully inadequate. In a modest statement, it called for a ceasefire and urged dialogue and consultation. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation issued a joint statement without naming or blaming anyone.
Ideally, BRICS should have taken concrete measures immediately. BRICS members — including the UAE, a US ally — have diverse interests. However, powerful actors such as China, Russia, India, and Brazil have higher stakes in global stability. BRICS states reiterate the cause of sovereignty and non-interference at every multilateral forum, but when it comes to concrete measures, their approach is lacklustre. In such a scenario, its credibility becomes suspect. It must not allow the world to hurtle towards a disorder where the powerful do what they can while the weak suffer what they must.
As the chair of BRICS, it is incumbent upon India to mobilise members. The Trump administration is not worried about the EU, given its dependence on the US. However, the combined strength of Brazil, Russia, India, and China will certainly serve as a deterrent. The question is: Will the leaders of these countries put aside their differences and coordinate action to send a powerful message? One cannot be sure.
The writer is professor, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi