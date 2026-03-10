. Iran’s infrastructure has been severely strained by two wars in one year and decades of sanctions. Rebuilding and stabilising the economy is the Herculean task Mojtaba Khamenei has to cope with

What must it feel like to lose your father and your child at the same time? This is a terrifying thought. As the battle between Iran and the United States and Israel continues to claim hundreds of lives, Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, the new spiritual leader, is defined by the weight of many personal losses. But surely Mojtaba is no stranger to this sense of profound loss, since, at Shia gatherings, he must have heard the well-known account of the Battle of Karbala: The death of Imam Hussain’s baby son Ali Asghar, who was hit by an arrow in his father’s arms.

Even though Mojtaba is in mourning, Iranians elected him to lead a country wracked by war, economic duress, and growing regional instability. In contrast to many world leaders who inherit strong institutions, Mojtaba has to start with uncertainty — and rebuild.