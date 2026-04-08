The US-Iran ceasefire in West Asia is a seismic exhale for a world teetering on the brink. Global markets, those fragile barometers of stability, had been churned into a frothing cauldron, sending shockwaves that rattled supply chains from Delhi to Detroit. Oil prices spiked, inflation reared its ugly head, and investors fled to gold like rats from a sinking ship.

But let’s cut through the noise: This de-escalation averts a catastrophe far graver than the headlines suggest. Bombing Iran back to the Stone Age by targeting its critical civil infrastructure wouldn’t have been “precision strikes”. It would have been industrialised genocide, dwarfing the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in scale and savagery.

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Consider the math of misery. Those atomic blasts in 1945 killed over 200,000 people in seconds, but they were isolated explosions in a vast Pacific theatre. A full-spectrum attack on Iran today? Imagine dense urban sprawl from Tehran to Isfahan, home to 85 million people, many of whom are packed into megacities. Conventional bombings, cyber shutdowns of power grids, and strikes on dams and hospitals would trigger famine, disease, and mass displacement. Compared to WWII’s firestorms, this would impact a larger part of humanity, turning a regional conflict into a global slaughterhouse. War crimes? Undeniably. Genocide? By any reasonable definition.

Enter Pakistan, the unlikely architect of salvation, whose diplomatic efforts have significantly contributed to regional stability. In a masterclass of statesmanship, Islamabad dragged the US and Iran to the negotiating table, birthing a 10-point peace plan that POTUS has now endorsed. This isn’t altruism; it’s realpolitik at its finest.

Pakistan, with its deep ties to Tehran and its position as a Sunni counterweight to Shia Iran, positioned itself as the honest broker. While superpowers postured, Rawalpindi’s diplomats quietly shuttled, leveraging backchannels honed over decades of Afghan mediation. The result? A framework that sidesteps escalation, addresses proxy militias, and eases sanctions without capitulation. Credit where due: This is the kind of quiet diplomacy that prevents Armageddon. The last-minute role of China, where Pakistan and Afghanistan held “useful” talks for their own conflict, cannot be ignored either.

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POTUS’s swift nod to Iran’s plan reveals the White House’s relief and underscores the importance of the ceasefire for global stability. A hot war with Iran would block the Strait of Hormuz, send oil prices to $200 per barrel, and let China buy discounted crude while the West freezes. It could also encourage Russian opportunism in Ukraine, North Korean mischief, and a nuclear breakout by Tehran if cornered.

From India’s perspective, this is a blessing balanced with caution. New Delhi’s multi-alignment depends on a stable West Asia: Chabahar port buzzes with Iranian oil, IMEC corridors wind toward Europe, and the I2U2 pact opposes Beijing. A US-Iran conflict would’ve raised energy prices, hurting our rupee and increasing subsidies.

Pakistan’s role? A reminder of South Block’s delicate position. Islamabad’s diplomacy boosts its global reputation and could ease tensions over Kashmir if handled wisely. Still, we remain cautious: A stronger Pakistan might lean towards China, complicating our QUAD strategy.

Ultimately, this ceasefire spotlights the folly of hubris. Israel’s intel blunder echoes Pearl Harbour’s shadows. Overconfidence breeds disaster. Pakistan’s mediation proves middle powers can punch above their weight when giants stumble, reminding us that humility and learning from errors are vital for stability. Leaders worldwide should celebrate this relief, but vigilance must continue. West Asia’s divisions run deep; avoiding a disaster doesn’t mend the rift.

The writer, a former Armoured Corps officer, is a defence analyst