In politics, there comes a time when the ruling power attains such strength that it appears undefeatable. When it is at this peak, only a disruption, a Black Swan event, can bring it down. From the lens of Indian politics, the dangerous, pre-planned and illegitimate attack of the US and Israel on Iran, leading to the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, could prove to be such a Black Swan event for the BJP.

Iran has responded swiftly with counterattacks on Israel and several Gulf nations that serve as US bases. While this was entirely expected by experts, it still caught the large expatriate community — the engine of the UAE and other Gulf countries — completely unaware. These expatriates are an unmatched economic powerhouse for their home countries; India has nearly one crore expatriates who invest billions of dollars in the economy through remittances, real estate, stock markets, and more. The UAE’s Golden Visa has successfully attracted new-age tech and start-up millionaires and billionaires from India, many of whom live in Dubai and run enterprises in India. But low-cost drones can crash trillion-dollar brands and investments. Official sources have reported that Iran has so far fired 189 missiles and 941 drones at the UAE. The threat is as real now as it was unimaginable before.