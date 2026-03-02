While the Gulf region has experienced proxy tensions for several decades, direct actions of this magnitude have remained uncommon. For many expatriates, the most recent similar period of regional instability was the 1991 Gulf War, which prompted the immediate evacuation and repatriation of thousands.

What started as a typical Saturday in Bahrain with school runs, errands, and preparing for the upcoming week quickly became anything but normal. As an expatriate and political analyst, I knew something was wrong when I got a message: “It has started.” Israeli strikes on Iran were underway. With Bahrain hosting a major US naval base, the risk of retaliation suddenly felt very real. Minutes later, sirens sounded throughout the area. Like many South Asian expatriates living near the base, we heard explosions before fully grasping what was happening. A strike hit just across the street, smoke filled the sky, buildings shook, and glass shattered in neighbouring structures. Instinct took over, not analysis — a parent’s drive to reach my child at a distant school amid the chaos. The next hours blurred together with constant alerts, intercepted missiles, breaking news, viral videos, and panic buying. After 10 years in the Gulf, it was the first time I truly felt less like an expat and more like a refugee, searching for safety in a small island nation where nowhere seemed out of danger’s reach.

February 28, 2026, could represent a significant turning point in Gulf security. On that morning, Iran launched strikes against US bases and military assets located within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) territories. Although regional governments were likely notified in advance, the attacks indicated a considerable escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. US facilities in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) incurred damage even as they successfully intercepted several missiles, while other GCC member states, with the exception of Oman, successfully intercepted incoming projectiles. Tehran described its actions as retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on central Tehran, including a strike near the Supreme Leader’s office. At the same time, Iran fired missiles and drones at Israeli targets. This was the second major Iranian missile attack in recent years, following the June 13, 2025 response to Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear and energy sites. The strikes reveal both the strategic vulnerability and sovereignty concerns of GCC states, highlighting the rapid militarisation of the Gulf. Hosting US bases, countries like Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE are now drawn into conflicts beyond their control, shifting from cautious participants to main sites of confrontation. Amid these developments, the immediate insecurity faced by migrant communities remains largely overlooked.