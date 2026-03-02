Opinion From expat to refugee: The day the Gulf’s ‘safe haven’ shattered
As missiles crossed Bahrain’s skies on February 28, the millions of migrants powering the GCC realized that in the crossfire of the Israel-Iran conflict, they are the most vulnerable—and the least protected
What started as a typical Saturday in Bahrain with school runs, errands, and preparing for the upcoming week quickly became anything but normal. As an expatriate and political analyst, I knew something was wrong when I got a message: “It has started.” Israeli strikes on Iran were underway. With Bahrain hosting a major US naval base, the risk of retaliation suddenly felt very real. Minutes later, sirens sounded throughout the area. Like many South Asian expatriates living near the base, we heard explosions before fully grasping what was happening. A strike hit just across the street, smoke filled the sky, buildings shook, and glass shattered in neighbouring structures. Instinct took over, not analysis — a parent’s drive to reach my child at a distant school amid the chaos. The next hours blurred together with constant alerts, intercepted missiles, breaking news, viral videos, and panic buying. After 10 years in the Gulf, it was the first time I truly felt less like an expat and more like a refugee, searching for safety in a small island nation where nowhere seemed out of danger’s reach.
February 28, 2026, could represent a significant turning point in Gulf security. On that morning, Iran launched strikes against US bases and military assets located within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) territories. Although regional governments were likely notified in advance, the attacks indicated a considerable escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. US facilities in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) incurred damage even as they successfully intercepted several missiles, while other GCC member states, with the exception of Oman, successfully intercepted incoming projectiles. Tehran described its actions as retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on central Tehran, including a strike near the Supreme Leader’s office. At the same time, Iran fired missiles and drones at Israeli targets. This was the second major Iranian missile attack in recent years, following the June 13, 2025 response to Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear and energy sites. The strikes reveal both the strategic vulnerability and sovereignty concerns of GCC states, highlighting the rapid militarisation of the Gulf. Hosting US bases, countries like Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE are now drawn into conflicts beyond their control, shifting from cautious participants to main sites of confrontation. Amid these developments, the immediate insecurity faced by migrant communities remains largely overlooked.
While the Gulf region has experienced proxy tensions for several decades, direct actions of this magnitude have remained uncommon. For many expatriates, the most recent similar period of regional instability was the 1991 Gulf War, which prompted the immediate evacuation and repatriation of thousands. More recently, the Covid-19 pandemic also led to significant returns of migrant workers, highlighting vulnerabilities within migration systems during periods of crisis. This recurring pattern demonstrates that, whether resulting from geopolitical conflict or global health emergencies, migrants consistently face heightened structural risks. In the latest strikes, several reports indicated casualties throughout the GCC, including injuries in Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE: All expatriate migrant workers.
Beyond physical injuries, the psychological impact felt was immense. Many migrant workers, who make up the majority in several Gulf countries, were seen running for safety, gathering in stairwells, parking lots, and open spaces, uncertain whether to stay inside or leave. In those chaotic moments, their experiences mirrored those of displaced communities in conflict zones, even though they lived in countries long advertised as safe, stable, and prosperous. This vulnerability was further heightened by the fact that many low-income migrants live in densely populated labour accommodations near industrial areas that could become targets. Additionally, because most expatriates do not have family with them in the Gulf, their ability to move or make independent decisions during emergencies remains limited. At the same time, while parents among the expatriate community rushed to protect their children, doctors, nurses, and frontline workers, many of whom are migrants, were called back to work. Health systems, which rely heavily on migrant professionals, continued operating because these workers reported for duty even as their own families faced uncertainty. For families who relocated seeking security, the crisis brought an unexpected sense of instability.
According to reports, there are roughly 9.7 million Indians living and working across the Middle East. The largest Indian population is found in the United Arab Emirates, with almost 3.9 million residents, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain. These countries also host millions of migrant workers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In previous research I conducted on returning Indian migrants during the Covid-19 crisis, I witnessed how quickly mobility regimes can break down, forcing workers into sudden reverse migration. The pandemic exposed that while economies reliant on remittances depend heavily on migrant labour, planning for their welfare tends to lag behind economic concerns. If instability continues, similar patterns may emerge. However, migrant communities were not left unaided. Embassies, including Indian missions in GCC nations, issued advisories encouraging caution and compliance with local authorities. Additionally, according to reports, Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NORKA) of the Kerala government has established a help desk to assist citizens in GCC countries, Iran, and Israel.
In the last ten years, India has increasingly come to see protecting its diaspora as a major part of its foreign policy. The creation of dedicated institutions for overseas Indians, proactive evacuation efforts, and improved coordination with state governments all reflect this change. For example, Kerala’s NORKA offers vital support for non-resident Keralites during emergencies. However, recent events like the February 28 strikes make it clear that regional tensions now directly affect Gulf residents, particularly migrant workers, who often have little control over their situation. This highlights the urgent need for a systematic approach to crisis management, including strong emergency communication systems, expanded insurance and health coverage for conflict-related events, and mental health support for expatriates dealing with trauma.
West Asia has long provided Indian migrants with economic opportunities and a sense of stability, fuelling remittances that support millions of families and boost India’s foreign exchange reserves. Now, military confrontations are undermining that sense of security. Even when escalation is limited, the psychological toll on migrants is significant. While Gulf governments prioritise strategy and sovereignty, migrant labourers remain exposed. Scenes of expats tracking airspace updates and school alerts illustrate how much things have changed. Ensuring stability in the Gulf today means not only military strength but also social reassurance for everyone living there. For India, safeguarding its citizens abroad is both a strategic necessity and a moral responsibility, making the integration of migrant safety into foreign policy essential.
The writer is an independent researcher based in Bahrain, and a board member of the Migrant Workers Protection Society, an organisation focused on raising awareness and safeguarding the rights of low-skilled expatriate workers