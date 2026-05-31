The Capital’s drawing rooms are heatedly discussing the government’s eviction threat to the hallowed Delhi Gymkhana Club. Some members, who apprehend that they could be robbed of their lifelong watering hole, now trace the origins of the dispute to the arrogant and rigid attitude of the earlier managing committees to admitting the all-powerful members of the ruling political class. For instance, Natwar Singh as club president in the mid 1970s recommended that R K Dhawan, then Indira Gandhi’s personal assistant, jump the long membership waiting list, but was overruled. L K Advani was rather grudgingly admitted. And the managing committee quibbled about granting a five-year extension to former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda, an accomplished tennis player who has even played against Boris Becker. The club’s admission policy in its eminent person’s category is unabashedly transactional, limited to a person’s tenure in office! In contrast, the Delhi Golf Club liberally enrolled members recommended by the Urban Development Ministry, which periodically extends the lease terms for its 180 acres. Kamal Nath, who was minister in charge when the lease last came up for renewal, in fact, demanded unofficial, out-of-turn membership quota for his nominees for the next 20 years. During Modi’s regime, several of these memberships were cancelled and BJP nominees, including a former RSS pracharak, were enrolled in their place!

Mumbai’s Western India Turf Club, the Willingdon Club and the Bombay Gymkhana have all opened their doors to officialdom, through a compromise of give and take.