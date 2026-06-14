After the Congress’s fraught delay in nominating V D Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister, the focus has shifted to 83-year old Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Some complain that Kharge is turning into a bit of a liability because of his excess baggage. Kharge violates the principle of one man, one post — apart from being party president, he is also Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and enjoys the perks that come with the office. Kharge’s son Priyank has just been appointed Home Minister in the new D K Shiv Kumar government in Karnataka. For the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Kharge has selected his aide Pranav Jha as the Congress candidate from Jharkhand, when there were several more deserving candidates. Earlier, Kharge’s protégé, Neeraj Dangi, got a Rajya Sabha ticket from Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi is particularly upset with Kharge’s lack of judgment in the Tamil Nadu poll. The party president, along with P Chidambaram, insisted that the Congress not break its long-standing alliance with the DMK, although Rahul Gandhi was keen for an electoral tie-up with the charismatic film star C Joseph Vijay, who eventually ended up as chief minister. The Congress ditched the DMK only after the results. It won a mere five seats with the DMK alliance. If Kharge demits the president’s post, the obvious replacement is K C Venugopal, who is already party general secretary in charge of the organisation and has Gandhi’s ear.

Endurance Test

Last month’s marathon four-and-a-half hour meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet ministers and secretaries concerned at the Seva Teerth was not merely an assessment of the performance of the different ministries; it was also an unspoken test of the endurance and physical fitness of Modi’s ministers. One minister who failed the test by dozing off — though not quite as conspicuously as US President Donald Trump who has often been captured on camera snoozing at meetings in the Oval Office of late — had to be nudged awake by a senior secretary.