Diplomatic insiders in both Delhi and Bangladesh see a powerful lobby in the external affairs ministry playing a part in thwarting efforts to bring about a rapprochement in Indo-Bangladesh ties. The MEA is perhaps upset over Modi’s appointment of a non-IFS officer, politician Dinesh Trivedi, as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh. In a meeting with Indian envoys earlier this year, Modi hinted at more non-IFS ambassadorial appointments in our neighbourhood. Trivedi’s efforts at bridging the growing gulf between the neighbours, even persuading Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to agree to dates for a visit to India, was not appreciated by all. After the dates leaked, the MEA acted as a spoiler. Ignoring conventional foreign policy protocol, it permitted Sheikh Hasina to hold a virtual press conference at Delhi’s Foreign Correspondents Club, where she attacked her country’s government. (It is pertinent to note that a year ago, the MEA stymied a proposed Hasina press conference at the Delhi Press Club and in 2018, denied permission to a British emissary to speak on behalf of late Khaleda Zia, then jailed in Bangladesh. Belatedly, two weeks after a Hasina press conference, when the FCC tried to organise a foreign policy seminar which had speakers with alleged Awami League links, the government ordered its cancellation and some 50 policemen descended on the club premises!)

Incidentally, the MEA’s non-conciliatory tone is echoed by some former Indian diplomats in articles, suggesting Rahman’s visit was in fact called off because of internal differences within Bangladesh over its foreign policy direction towards India. Embittered feelings on both sides indicate Rahman is unlikely to attend the BRICS summit in Delhi.