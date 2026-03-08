At the first Cabinet meeting in his new office at ‘Seva Teerth’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed unhappiness at recent controversies in the Union Education Ministry. He felt there should be stocktaking by all ministries of reforms introduced since the start of his third term. Subsequently, the Cabinet Secretary wrote to private secretaries of ministers asking for a review of reforms introduced since 2024. Many read in Modi’s remarks an indication of a likely Cabinet reshuffle. It was noticeable that, later, ministers with dual portfolios were spending far more time in offices of their additional portfolios and interacting with officials.

But, it is not Modi’s style to rush into action and give the impression of bowing to pressure. If ministerial changes are made, it will not be immediately. After the Epstein papers, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, whose Rajya Sabha term expires by year end, has been facing the heat. Also, the RSS is upset with the UGC’s equity norms, released last month, to check discrimination on campus, which the Supreme Court has since stayed. The BJP apprehends that upper castes will feel alienated if the measures are adopted. Some attribute the UGC’s drafting misjudgment to the fact that Dharmendra Pradhan’s Education Ministry does not have an RSS representative to “vet” sensitive decisions. Pradhan, however, remains a favourite of Modi, Shah and a section of the RSS and is unlikely to be dropped .