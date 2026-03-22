Mamata Banerjee declared victory after the Supreme Court decreed that judicial officers would decide on claims and objections in the ongoing SIR, not the Election Commission. But now that the election time schedule has been announced, it is unlikely that the scrutiny of the 60 lakh cases under adjudication will be complete by April 23, the polling date for the first phase. Banerjee is caught in a Catch-22 dilemma. If she insists that all disputed voter identity cases be cleared before the elections, then polls will have to be postponed and Presidential rule imposed in the state, as her term as caretaker CM expires on May 7, the EC’s deadline for installing a new Assembly. The home ministry seems to have shrewdly envisaged this possibility by appointing as the new Governor the assertive R N Ravi, a former police officer and former Governor of Tamil Nadu. Banerjee is unlikely to create circumstances to call for Governor’s rule during elections.

Caste Aside

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accorded a huge welcome when he presided as chief guest at Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, for a symbolic Jauhar ceremony honouring Rajput history and heritage earlier this week. Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present. Both men addressed rallies honouring Rajput culture. Adityanath, was, however, quick to dispel the impression that the gathering was in any way a show of caste solidarity. A day later, at Sire temple in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, he emphasised that he discouraged casteism and while historically the caste system had helped organise society, casteism only weakens the social fabric and divides the nation. Adityanath perhaps wanted to make his position clear since the party high command generally frowns on such gatherings. Last year, a senior party leader, who organised a meeting of BJP MLAs to assess the reasons for the poor performance of the party in 2024 in parts of UP, was chided for attempting to organise a ginger group of upper castes.