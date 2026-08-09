The education ministry will be under intense scrutiny in the wake of student protests, but Dharmendra Pradhan’s successor, Pralhad Joshi, already has his plate full. He holds the portfolios for consumer affairs, public distribution, and new and renewable energy. There have now been 5 education ministers and 7 ministers of information and broadcasting under Prime Minister Modi, compared to relative continuity in other ministries, such as finance, defence and home. One reason for Joshi’s hasty selection is his proximity to the RSS, which constantly interferes in the ministry, whether on curricula, appointments or educational institutes.

Many apprehend that the BJP high command’s cavalier, unilateral selection of senior positions has harmed the party’s public perception. The surprisingly unsuitable CM picks in states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar without democratic discussion, sometimes largely on caste calculations and electoral strategies, have begun to backfire. Prashant Kishor’s spectacular win in BJP’s Bankipur assembly bastion was a referendum against both Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP President Nitin Nabin, both considered unsuitable choices. When an untested Nabin was named the president, many wondered whether senior experienced party organisers would be willing to work under him. Nabin failed in his first test as president — selecting the BJP candidate for his former constituency. Some compare the party’s recent appointments to Indira Gandhi’s hubris in the 1970s when she assumed that even a lamppost could win if propelled by her own popularity.