The publication of the banquet menu at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the President of Seychelles has triggered a debate as to whether it is appropriate for the Indian government to serve distinguished foreign visitors fanciful but sparse vegetarian fare only. Confirming a senior journalist’s claim that visiting dignitaries routinely return from banquets at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Hyderabad House and order food at their hotels, Mahua Moitra claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron requested bread, cheese and cold cuts in his room after a G20 summit banquet highlighting millets (bajra). Should good hosts impose their dietary fancies on their guests? And is it smart diplomacy to send our foreign guests home on an empty stomach? Those accustomed to hearty meals of roasts, steaks, pies, and a succession of succulent dishes find the airy-fairy, nouvelle cuisine vegetarian fare served of late at our official banquets hard to swallow. (Even vegetarians complain of the unfamiliar dishes.) At the Seychelles president’s dinner, the main course was simply potatoes cooked Gujarati style, roasted brinjals, spiced paneer and mushrooms. Descriptions of pickles were included in the menu card to disguise the paucity of dishes. The menu writer waxed even more eloquent for the AI Summit dinner hosted by the PM last week, where the main course of rajma, chawal and bajra was described in lyrical language!

The late foreign correspondent M V Kamath had traced Richard Nixon’s animosity towards India to an indifferent vegetarian meal hosted by Morarji Desai when Desai was finance minister and Nixon out of power. Nixon was to compare the spartan Indian meal most unfavourably with the lavish spreads laid out for him in Pakistan. It is pertinent to point out that normally foreign governments courteously offer vegetarian options for Indian guests, but also keep the tastes of other diners in mind. As the old proverb goes, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.