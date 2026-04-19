Businessman Mehli Mistry could possibly be reinstated as a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Tata Charitable Institution set up in 1923 by Sir Ratanji Tata in memory of his mother. Mistry has raised a valid point — though some question why he acquiesced for so long — which has led to red faces at Tatas. Mistry’s trusteeship ended because two non-Parsi trustees voted against him, but the trust deed states clearly that all trustees must be of the Zoroastrian faith and residing in either Navsari or the then Bombay presidency. If the trusteeship issue has generated much interest, it is because though the corpus is relatively modest, it has common trustees with the powerful Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a key shareholder in Tata Sons, where a battle is brewing for control of India’s largest business group.

Sir Ratanji Tata honoured his mother’s wishes in setting up the trust, which stipulates that Parsi beneficiaries or trustees could be disqualified if they renounced their religion. Hirabai, like his father Jamsetji Tata, descended from a long line of Parsi priests of Navsari and desired that the charity in her name be for her co-religionists in her hometown. The late Ratan Tata (RNT), however, was at pains to establish the cosmopolitanism of the Tata group, and rejected claims to Tata trusts from exclusively Zoroastrian charities. The Charities Commissioner is believed to have once turned down an appeal to declare the Hirabai Institute secular. (Former CJI, M H Kania, gave an opinion backing RNT’s view, purportedly on the basis of a codicil to Sir Ratanji Tata’s own will, after which R K Krishna Kumar was appointed the first non-Parsi trustee.) The 2,000-odd Parsis of Navsari have not received any direct benefit from the Hirabai Institute, though the trust deed suggests that the 46 bighas of the Tatas’ Navsari estate should be used for a recreational centre, meeting ground or hospital for Parsis.