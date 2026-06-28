The coup in “coaxing” six Sena MPs from Uddhav Thackeray’s camp to switch to Eknath Shinde’s side was a six-month operation, culminating in the six being flown in a chartered plane from Pune, Nanded and Mumbai to Delhi, where they stayed at the Leela Palace Hotel. A fascinating figure in the operation was Abhishek Verma, the Chief National Coordinator for NDA Alliance and Elections in the Shinde Sena. Verma, an arms dealer who joined the party last year, was accused of being the middleman in the Rs 18,798-crore Scorpene submarine deal and was investigated in the naval war room leak, though he was later acquitted by the court. The BJP in 2006 held a press conference charging that the Scorpene deal involved the biggest kickback ever and Verma, the son of late Congress MP and poet Shrikant Verma, sued L K Advani for defamation.

NSA Expands Territory

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met NSA Ajit Doval last week. Tellingly, Wang and his deputy were missing from the BRICS foreign ministers meet in May and China was represented by its ambassador in India. Doval often represents India in key negotiations with certain countries, instead of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, suggesting the growing domain of the NSA at the cost of the foreign minister’s sphere. The 81-year-old former police officer is far more consequential in foreign affairs than his predecessors Brajesh Mishra, M K Narayanan and Shiv Shankar Menon. Doval, who founded the RSS-oriented Vivekananda Foundation after retirement, has cabinet rank. He moved out of the PMO and commandeered the entire Sardar Patel Bhavan for the National Security Council. Jaishankar seems content to focus on the US, the Americas and Europe, while Doval has cultivated special relationships with countries ranging from Saudi Arabia and Qatar to China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. In 2021, he revived a flagging Indo-Russian relationship. Even France seems to be Doval’s stomping ground. When it comes to domestic issues concerning Islamic institutions and connections with Islamic countries, Doval has a special pipeline.