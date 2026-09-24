We have never had so much information at our fingertips. We know what is happening in distant wars almost as it happens. We can summon facts in seconds, communicate across continents, and organise our lives with extraordinary efficiency. Yet there is a curious paradox at the heart of all this abundance: The more information we consume, the less time we seem to have to think. Nearly sixty years ago, Martin Heidegger warned about the difference between merely calculating and genuinely thinking. Modern societies, he feared, were becoming extraordinarily good at planning, organising and controlling, while losing something quieter and more difficult: The capacity to reflect. His warning now feels uncannily familiar.

Much of contemporary life encourages reaction rather than reflection. A headline appears; we approve or condemn. A video goes viral; within minutes, thousands have passed judgement. Someone expresses an unfashionable opinion and is rapidly classified as enlightened or ignorant, friend or enemy. Before one question has been properly considered, another arrives. The danger is not simply that we may sometimes be wrong. It is that constant reaction that can gradually alter the way we see other human beings. When suffering reaches us continuously through our screens, compassion can become exhausted. War, poverty, cruelty, and disaster appear between advertisements and jokes. Inevitably, the mind protects itself. What initially horrified us becomes familiar. The stranger’s misfortune becomes another item to scroll past. Indifference grows quietly. And once we cease to attend carefully to people, it becomes easier to reduce them to categories: Religion, caste, nationality, ideology, political affiliation. The complicated human being disappears behind the label.