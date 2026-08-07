Opinion India’s trade policy proves that diversification doesn’t mean safety
Ultimately, every arrangement India counts as protection deserves one question: What would have to go wrong for this arrangement to fail, and does it fail for the same reasons as the one it replaced?
The working vocabulary at the recent ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, as in every capital that trades for a living, was de-risking and diversification. It is sensible vocabulary, but it is doing less work than it appears to. India is the natural place to examine this vocabulary, because it has already diversified. It imports more than 85 per cent of the crude it consumes, and since the Gulf crisis began in late February the share arriving from West Asia has fallen from roughly half to about a third, with Russian barrels absorbing most of the difference. Few large importers have rearranged their supplier mix that fast, which makes India a fair case for asking whether rearranging is the same as being safer.
Three tests of its position suggest the difference is not academic. The first test is physical routing. After the Strait of Hormuz became unusable earlier this year, the Gulf producers engineered their way around it, redirecting volumes to Yanbu on the Red Sea coast and leaning on pipeline capacity to Fujairah, which is how Gulf barrels began returning to Indian refiners over the summer. Those redirected cargoes, however, leave through Bab el-Mandeb, a corridor that has deteriorated sharply this month, leaving Middle Eastern seaborne crude with progressively fewer exits. The Russian barrels that now make up roughly half of India’s crude intake are no better insulated.
The second test is substitutability, and it exposes something uncomfortable about how India reads its own resilience. Crude looks diversified largely because crude is fungible, so grades swap, refineries adjust, and a basket assembled from three continents becomes a genuine achievement of commercial reach. Cooking gas offers no such comfort, since India imports around 60 per cent of its LPG, overwhelmingly from Gulf suppliers routed through the same strait, against storage measured in weeks rather than months. Specialised carriers, rigid-term contracts and unforgiving freight economics mean there is no swing supplier to pivot to. The lesson is that a diversified crude basket is largely a property of the commodity rather than a verdict on policy, and that the products where diversification is hardest are the ones that reach households first.
The third test is legal tenure. The across-the-board American surcharge introduced in February reached its statutory 150-day ceiling two weeks ago and lapsed automatically, and rather than allow rates to revert, Washington shifted the burden onto a different statute, citing forced-labour findings across 60 economies. India was placed in the lower band at 10 per cent rather than 12.5, having amended its foreign trade policy in June to prohibit imports made with forced labour, which was competent and anticipatory work that bought a real concession. The rate is nonetheless now carried by an instrument with no ceiling and no expiry, resting on an administrative finding revisable at the issuing authority’s discretion. Diversifying export markets does nothing about this, because the risk is not that a market disappears but that the terms of entry are held by someone else.
Ultimately, every arrangement India counts as protection deserves one question: What would have to go wrong for this arrangement to fail, and does it fail for the same reasons as the one it replaced? Where the answer is yes, India has not bought a hedge. It has bought the same risk twice, priced as prudence.
The writer is with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF)