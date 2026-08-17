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India’s sweet revolution depends on this: Safeguard the bee, and sustainability is key

India must look beyond honey exports and recognise bees as an essential, unpaid agricultural workforce

India’s sweet revolution depends on this: Safeguard the bee, sustainability is keyBees do more than improve yields. They enhance the nutritional quality of farm produce. (File Photo)
Written by: Ashok Gulati, Suvangi Rath, Tanmoy Adhikary
5 min readAug 17, 2026 07:02 AM IST First published on: Aug 17, 2026 at 06:23 AM IST

Independence Day this year coincided with the US’s National Honey Bee Day. A honey bee is a small insect that can sit on a fingertip. Why is it accorded such importance in the US? According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the quiet role of bees as pollinators is responsible for almost one-third of global crop output. It enhances yields for 87 of 115 leading food crops.

Bees do more than improve yields. They enhance the nutritional quality of farm produce. If India has to make its agriculture productive and nutritious, bees must be treated as farmers’ best friends. While passing by the mustard fields of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan or the apple orchards of Himachal Pradesh, one realises what these insects can do. They have helped India emerge as the second-largest producer of honey in the world, after China, and the third-largest exporter of honey after China and New Zealand in value terms.

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