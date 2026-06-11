India’s decision to accord Min Aung Hlaing a high-profile reception a few days ago signals a notable shift in its approach toward Myanmar. Moving beyond its previous wait-and-watch approach, New Delhi appears increasingly willing to engage directly with the administration in Naypyidaw in pursuit of its strategic, security, and economic interests.

For Myanmar, India was a logical choice for the new administration’s first state visit. The outreach was driven by a combination of strategic, security and economic considerations. First, Naypyidaw is seeking to diversify its foreign policy and reduce its heavy reliance on China. For years, Beijing’s practice of playing both sides — engaging both the military regime and certain ethnic groups — has created unease within Myanmar’s leadership, which increasingly seeks greater diplomatic manoeuvrability. Second, the military’s control remains weakest in western and southwestern Myanmar along the Indian border, especially Rakhine State. This region is of particular importance to India as it hosts key Act East Policy (AEP) investments. Finally, economic considerations also appear to have been a major driver of the visit. Myanmar’s economy remains far below its pre-coup trajectory, with high inflation, weak growth, and nearly half of the population living in poverty.