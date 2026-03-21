By John Aylieff

Driving through the streets of Kabul, one cannot help but notice the deep and visible ties between India and Afghanistan. From the Afghan Parliament building — constructed by Indian engineers and inaugurated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — to the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, named after the former Indian leader, these landmarks are far more than bricks and mortar. They stand as symbols of friendship and solidarity, reflecting decades of cultural, political and humanitarian connection between the two nations.

Advertisement

I was in Kabul when a powerful earthquake struck Kunar on the night of August 31, affecting an estimated half a million people in eastern Afghanistan. The tremors shook homes across the capital, and I am told they were felt as far away as New Delhi. India was among the first to respond, swiftly sending tents, food supplies and other essential relief. The images of Indian assistance arriving in the aftermath of tragedy were powerful reminders of the strength of the partnership, and of India’s readiness to stand with Afghanistan when it matters most.

Today, Afghanistan stands at a crossroads — either slipping deeper into crisis or, with the support of meaningful partnerships, forging a path towards a more stable future. Amidst a conflict with neighbouring Pakistan, the country is confronting a humanitarian emergency. Families urgently need food assistance, and children face acute malnutrition. At this critical moment, India’s solidarity is not merely symbolic — it is lifesaving. From wheat shipments to medical supplies, India’s support has consistently bridged vital gaps, reminding Afghans that they are not forgotten.

I travelled to Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan in the aftermath of the earthquake. These were the same communities that had received wheat flour donated by India through the UN World Food Programme in 2022. Even before the disaster, these mountainous areas were deeply food insecure, with families struggling to survive on scarce resources and limited livelihoods. Job losses combined with a weak economy have severely eroded purchasing power and deepened food insecurity. The wheat flour that arrived from across the border was a welcome relief, offering sustenance when it was most needed. Then came the quake — shattering lives and compounding the hardships of communities already on the edge. Now, hostilities along the border with Pakistan have disrupted supply chains.

Advertisement

As India increasingly asserts itself as a powerful regional player, its neighbours and partners are paying closer attention. From the G20 presidency to an expanding role in development cooperation and humanitarian response, India is increasingly seen not only as an economic powerhouse but as a dependable partner in times of crisis.

At a time when Afghanistan risks fading from the world’s attention, India’s continued engagement sends a powerful message: Solidarity does not end when headlines do. The partnership between India and Afghanistan has always been about more than aid — it is about shared humanity. The Afghan people have held a special place in the Indian imagination — not as distant others, but as neighbours connected by history, culture, empathy, and respect. As millions of Afghans face deepening hunger, reduced humanitarian support and an uncertain year ahead, this partnership will matter now more than ever.

The writer is country director, Afghanistan, UN World Food Programme