India’s first woman cricket captain writes: I know the difference pay parity can make

In my 21-year-long international career spanning from 1973 to 1994, I never made a single penny. It has been a long fight, and I think October 27, 2022, will be remembered as a momentous day for Indian women’s cricket. After all, this year, India’s centrally-contracted women cricketers will finally earn the same match fees as their male counterparts for appearances in international matches. This is a watershed decision taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

I always maintained that women’s cricketers have a greater passion for the game than men. We played for the sheer love of the game because we never made money. We always depended on our families to support us. For us, it was never a profession.

As a former India captain, I am absolutely thrilled because we started playing cricket 50-60 years after England and Australia. And we are only the second country after New Zealand to have pay parity, which took this initiative in July.

This is just the first step. I feel a lot more areas are yet to be covered. We need to increase the match fees in domestic cricket so a larger section of women cricketers are remunerated fairly. Currently, pay parity benefits the elite 20-25 contracted players. In fact, at the BCCI apex council meeting held on October 27, I raised this issue. I am sure the board will take the necessary action in due time.

BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah told me, “Shantha, let’s do this in stages”. They have to provide funds; they will have to find the budget. If the board does that, it would be a massive step.

It has been a remarkable few months for Indian women’s cricket. We won silver at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, we routed the English team in the ODIs. Then, the board announced the much-awaited Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL), which will take place next year.

In my opinion, the WIPL will benefit a larger pool of cricketers because at least 50 domestic players will play in that tournament. So, the benefits will accrue to more domestic cricketers and not only to those who play for India.

As far as the BCCI’s annual retainers for women players go, it is nothing in comparison to the male cricketers. Virat Kohli is taking home Rs 7 crore, while the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana get Rs 50 lakh.

The board has taken a positive step, and let’s just appreciate it because it is the thought that counts — they want to take women’s cricket to greater heights. All of us should join hands and appreciate the gesture.

Yes, we don’t play much cricket compared to the men’s team. It is also true that we don’t play too many Test matches in women’s cricket. As I understand it, the BCCI are in agreement with both Cricket Australia and England Cricket Board that whenever our team goes there or they come here, we’ll have at least one Test match.

Before we talk about Test cricket, we must resume start our multi-day format matches in the domestic circuit.

I think we should re-introduce the longer format because that is where our players can hone their technical skills. In the shorter formats, you tend to develop some errors in your technique. I think we should encourage young women cricketers to play multi-day format, especially in the Under-19 age group.

The BCCI has taken some positive steps: It has restarted the inter-zonal for the seniors in both ODIs and T20Is. It started the U-15 segment, which would set the base for tomorrow’s stars. With this increase in match fees, there will also be more competition. A 12-13-year-old kid will start thinking of the sport as a profession . There will be more cricket academies for girls in the country. Parents will not hesitate to let their daughters play cricket. Little things matter in the long term.

It has certainly been a long journey but I can say that this a new dawn in Indian women’s cricket.

