The ripple effect of the war in west Asia has led to a discussion on the state of the economy. The diagnosis, however, is mostly wrong. Observers have claimed that the growth model pursued by the government has run out of steam. According to reports, the deliberations at the most recent meeting of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council revolved around how to ensure that growth does not falter and how reforms can advance “ease of living”. What’s missing in both cases is the realisation that while the economy is growing quite fast, it may not be delivering the outcomes we would like.

For well-being, we should be looking at consumption and the standard of living. Serial NSS household expenditure surveys point to slower growth of consumption after 2011-12. The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24 also enables an assessment of the standard of living. From it, we find that the consumption expenditure on food does not translate to two thali meals at Rs 30 each per day for 50 per cent of the rural population and 20 per cent of the urban population. Food subsidy raises their consumption level, but the all-India figure for those who consume less than two thali meals a day is 30 per cent. This reflects high food deprivation. It may be read along with data from the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation on the affordability of a healthy diet, which shows that 50 per cent of India cannot afford one.