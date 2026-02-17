India’s trade deal with the United States marks a significant moment in its AI ambitions, expanding access to graphics processing units, deepening technology cooperation and encouraging massive foreign investment in data centres. Alongside this, the Union Budget’s generous tax holidays for foreign hyperscalers signal that India is betting heavily on building its AI economy.

The short-term gains are undeniable. India lacks domestic GPU manufacturing capacity and remains heavily dependent on imports dominated by US firms. The trade framework helps ease these constraints by expanding access to high-end chips and helping India escape export-control restrictions that had capped imports of advanced GPUs. This is critical because AI innovation today is shaped largely by computing power. Although the current GPU capacity under the IndiaAI Mission stands at about 40,000, far below that of leading global companies, the government is betting that this number will rise to 100,000 by the end of the year.