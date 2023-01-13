Indian football’s ‘Vision 2047’: Can it address the trust deficit created by past failures?

Indian football has been through a tumultuous few months and has emerged from it with prospects of change. Elections took place but not before a FIFA ban came about. An old regime fell and a new one took its place. Plans that were a relic of the past decade, lethargically being followed, were cast aside for a new-look, ambitious “Vision 2047” roadmap. The goal: Rather than fling about the promise of yet another mythical World Cup appearance, how about we become an Asian powerhouse first?

On paper, the reboot is ambitious. As with the previous roadmaps prepared by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), this one too hits all the sweet spots. Crucially, however, it’s an admission that the last 10 years of plans and policies were a failure. Gone is the federation that wants to host global and continental events. Rather than invite Arsene Wenger to watch an Under-17 World Cup at home, they choose to ask the Frenchman and his team to help map out a grassroots programme tailored for India.

The goals set seem a lot more achievable too: A top-ten Asian country within the next three years for men and a top-eight spot for women’s team in the same timeframe; a promise to financially hand-hold state associations until they become smaller versions of the AIFF — all functioning in a decentralised manner but each a footballing centre of its own; qualifying for the U-17 World Cups, on merit this time.

The promises are also time-bound. The AIFF’s roadmap focuses on goals to be completed by 2026, 2036 and then 2047. By 2026, the federation promises 40 professional teams across a four-tiered league system. It aims for a 500 per cent increase in revenue by 2026. AIFF also promises to build a scouting team, one that is built on data-driven policies, and it promises to provide 35 matches per youth player across elite and state leagues.

The approach is to fix the bottom tiers of football. The AIFF wants to create data on how football is played at every tier and intends to do this through 5,000 registered scouts by 2026. It intends to create a clear pathway for players — start at the district level, move to the state level and then to elite levels. It has also disbanded AIFF-sponsored developmental teams like the Indian Arrows, instead choosing to now invest in elite leagues filled with prospects from different academies and clubs.

The 94-page document is mostly accurate in highlighting what has ailed Indian football for so long. But it doesn’t account for a few crucial factors. There’s the issue of trust deficit. Similar promises, even a similar roadmap, have been provided in the past. Be it the national football philosophy, the emphasis on coaching education or player development — all the catchphrases have been used and exhausted beyond measure.

Secondly, most of the federation’s changes hinge upon the cooperation of the state associations. The AIFF believes that by strengthening these associations financially and bringing them in alignment with the policies of the premier footballing body in India, it could fix these underdeveloped institutions. While these beliefs might be rooted in good faith, there are no measures in the roadmap to examine how these state associations function. There has only been talk of “robust mechanisms” that are to be put in place to evaluate the performance of these associations.

There is also the matter of finances. In its presentation, the AIFF said that revenue generation would be key and that the body’s current total revenue is “approximately Rs 80 crore”. That number has yielded a mere 8,076 coaches — 0.06 active, licensed coaches per an average of 10,000 people. Go to a country that’s ranked among the top 20 in the world and that ratio increases to 4.67. The AIFF believes that creating more opportunities at the state and district level will see more people investing in a coaching career.

Citing poor performances, the government had, in its previous budget, slashed AIFF’s funding from Rs 30 crore a year to Rs 5 crore. The organisation now intends to vest its trust in a newly-formed marketing department that is set to handle the monetary side of its operations. Its first task is to figure out how to bring about a 500 per cent increase in revenue for the organisation. Currently, 61 per cent of Indian football’s revenue is generated from its marketing deals. Key to that pipedream will be a crucial deal in 2025 with rights of the Indian Super League hanging in the balance. The previous deal saw the organisation cede control of its top league in order to secure its biggest financial payday. What will it have to cede this time around?

These are some of the pertinent questions to consider about Indian football. Even though it may plan and attempt a resuscitation of Indian football, the AIFF has many issues that it must address at once. It has already started work on some of them, days after the roadmap was announced. The AIFF handed full-time contracts to a group of 16 match officials, and if reports are to be believed, worked out a deal with the West Asian Football Federation so that India can compete in their regional championship alongside quality Asian teams like Qatar and Saudi Arabia in March.

