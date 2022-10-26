India@75, Looking@100 | A teacher writes: From my origin story to my students’ sequels, a reason to hope

Every semester, I train students in the fundamentals of writing: How to introduce a topic, elaborate upon and challenge it and connect it to other ideas. And every semester, my students apply these techniques to whatever else they are studying, from the sciences to the arts. I break down the essay into a readable sequence of theories and evidence so that the next generation of essays will be a readable sequence of surprises.

My job is to establish the basics, and then let the students ultimately develop their own style. I provide the ingredients; they concoct a dish. I explain the rules; they design the game. I recite the origin stories in the hope that my students will author their own sequels.

The results are a mix of optimism and dissidence, of nostalgia and criticism. Their essays mingle academic rigour with colloquial nuance and interrogate technology the same way they do tradition. I am convinced that it is students like them who will best be able to narrate India’s growth and change over the next few decades.

Take the recent example of the Covid-19 lockdown, when my students were homebound and frustrated. I decided to reword my usual essay questions to make them more capacious. Rather than read something and then write about it, I asked my students to think more broadly. “What can your university do when the world is hit like this?” I asked. “Write a proposal that can help India rebound from such medical, economic, and social catastrophe.”

One set of students pitched the creation of a centre for computational sciences and climate to “bridge the gap between computation and everyday learning” for Indian students, something which is not widely taught today. Professors they interviewed affirmed that new data collection centres around the country, running on complex computing, could empower India’s most vulnerable regions.

Another group pointed out that as of 2018, only 24 per cent of households in India had access to the internet. Their goal is to build a centre for online learning that evolves, over several years, into a centre for educational research and reform. The inaugural focus would be on “pedagogical changes and mental health programmes” in order to make online learning engaging as well as mindful.

A third group studied the lack of disaster preparedness at the university — and around the country more generally. In Japan, they noted, every school and university provides disaster training, while India lacks even a central accreditation guideline on disaster management courses. Only a handful of universities offer high-level courses on it, so, couldn’t their university create such a centre, and be a pioneer not only in research, but also preparedness, before the next flood, tsunami, pandemic, or terrorist attack?

Students in another group deliberated on the larger environmental changes that the planet is experiencing. Speaking to professors in biology, environmental science, and science policy, they presented ideas from ecological economics and architecture, disciplines I had never heard of. In their words, only a multidisciplinary approach can help understand “an extremely intricate and complex system of natural and human worlds.”

Documenting our “natural and human worlds” is an age-old tradition; think cave paintings, mythology, and Sapiens. My students followed their instincts here, too, and collaborated with an agricultural company to evaluate a phone app that educates farmers on various types of maize. They interviewed farmers who used the app and provided feedback to the developers. Interacting with people far removed from the university profile, these students found their urban, anglicised backgrounds irrelevant. But they had plenty to discuss about the role of technology in their personal and professional lives. The results helped to enhance the app and sowed some entrepreneurial seeds in many of the students.

To summarise: Pandemic awareness and disaster readiness; perceptive online learning and computational science training; ed-tech and agri-tech. This is only part of a longer list of projects, goals, and startups that I predict my students will work on five, 15, 25 years from now.

By then, another 50 semesters will have elapsed, and I will have taught roughly 2,000 more students. The potential for new ideas is explosive. And far beyond anything I can imagine.

To steer us in that forward direction, I regularly make my students deliberate on the future of their own institution. When asked to do so, current students introspected on their own experiences. “Evaluating thousands of essays would require mindfulness and critical thinking,” one student observed. With his classmates, he compiled a list of traits for future students of the university: Truthful, driven to succeed, and on a journey of some kind. For a moment the classroom went quiet as the students stared at the board, daunted by their own list. Then one girl broke the silence. With quiet confidence — the kind that only becomes more determined with time — she said, “I believe my place here is possible because of my story.”

From my origin story to my students’ sequels. From their origin stories to India’s next 25 years.

The writer teaches writing at Ashoka University and is the author of Beyond the Boulevard: A Short Biography of Pondicherry. This article is part of an ongoing series, which began on August 15, by women who have made a mark, across sectors