India@75, Looking at 100: A court that protects the people

Picture a winter morning as we enter the Supreme Court of India. The sun cuts through the haze to land upon the Court’s central dome. We first walk past a black stone statue of a meditating Gandhiji, up the stairs to the central portico, and push aside heavy curtains to enter the Chief Justice’s courtroom.

Here, above the Chief Justice’s chair, the National Emblem is encircled by the Court’s motto, Yato Dharma Tato Jaya. The Court’s motto — where there is dharma, there is victory — is a sober reminder to those who judge the nation’s laws against the high standards of the Constitution, of the high standards to which they too must hold themselves.

The demand for a federal court began a little over a hundred years ago, when Sir Hari Singh Gour passed a resolution in the Central Legislative Assembly asking the Governor-General in Council to establish a Court of Ultimate Appeals in India. Until then, appeals from India were heard by the Privy Council in London, 6,000 km away.

India’s Supreme Court was inaugurated on January 28, 1950. R S Narula, recounting the inauguration in Supreme But Not Infallible, writes that M C Setalvad, the first Attorney General of India, voiced the hope that “…this Court will play a great and singular role and establish itself in the consciousness of the Indian people”. Arguably, the Court has done so, crafting a role for itself as an institution of constitutional governance. What do we hope for from the Court when the country reaches 100?

One, the Court has gone from 7 judges in 1950 to 34 today. In the next 25 years, a further expansion is required to deal with the Court’s voluminous docket. Who should these judges be? A more diverse judiciary will bring judges with diverse life experiences to draw upon as they uphold constitutional values. This means diverse judicial appointments on the lines of gender, caste, class, region, sexual orientation, religion, and disability.

But the burden of strengthening the Court does not fall upon judges alone. A few short years from now, the Court will have its first woman Chief Justice. But will its first female Attorney General or Solicitor General address that Judge? As the largest litigator before the Court, the executive must reflect on the nature and volume of the cases that it files. It must also think about who it chooses to represent India. Further, the legislature must evaluate whether we need certain laws. Today, cheque bouncing cases are the largest category of cases pending in the criminal justice system. Should cheque bouncing continue to be a crime? Does it justify taking up so much judicial time?

The Supreme Court is also expected to fulfil wide-ranging constitutional and judicial roles. As a constitutional court, it decides whether law and executive action violate our fundamental rights. But it is also a court of final appeal, reviewing judgments passed by the High Courts. In Supreme But Not Infallible, B Sen writes that at its inception, the Court heard barely twenty Special Leave Petitions a week. Today, each judge easily hears over a hundred SLPs a week. Further, because it is the only national-level court, its docket includes petitions to transfer, for example, divorce cases from one State to another. In the next 25 years, the Court must prioritise its role as a constitutional court above its other functions.

We hope that the Court will continue to adopt technology to bring justice closer to the people. E-filings can reduce the carbon footprint of litigation as well as its cost. Live streaming court proceedings enables lawyers and litigants all over the country and the world to watch hearings in real time. Technology can also help maintain a historical record. There has been a demand for regional benches of the Court. However, virtual courts allow lawyers all over the country to appear before the Apex Court. Judgments should also be translated into Indian languages to make justice more accessible.

There are certain vestiges of colonialism that the Court must do away with. One is the current system of wearing black and white, and gowns and waistcoats. The other is the practice of calling judges “My Lord” or “My Lady”. A simple “Sir” or “Ma’am” is sufficient to indicate a counsel’s esteem for the bench.

But most importantly, as the United States Supreme Court becomes more conservative, the Indian Supreme Court will play a crucial role amongst global constitutional courts on questions of rights and social justice. The Court has expanded fundamental rights to include the right to health, education, and to marry a person of one’s choice, amongst others. It has protected free speech and those unlawfully incarcerated. Other constitutional courts refer to the Court’s judgments, especially those in Commonwealth jurisdictions with similar laws because of their colonial history. Barring a few discordant notes, our Court has always expanded freedom and protected individuals against the State and majoritarianism. Our hope for the next 25 years is that the Court continues to follow its dharma.

The writer is a lawyer. This article is part of an ongoing series, which began on August 15, by women who have made a mark, across sectors