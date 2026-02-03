When Barack Obama defined the India-US relations as a “defining partnership of the 21st century,” it was underwritten with a long-term reassurance about the bilateral relationship. That assessment, however, was without the imagination of a stress-test for ties, least of all of the kind that the India-US relationship has undergone since the second Trump administration. The announcement of the trade deal by the leaders of the two countries brings an end to a rather tumultuous phase, which tested almost every fibre of the bilateral relationship, from trade and defence to geopolitics. While the fine print of the trade agreement is yet to come out, the announcements by both leaders suggest its broad contours. Yet, the past communication gaps between President Trump’s announcements and the official stand of the Indian government should act as a restraining factor, if not a deterrent.

The reduction of reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, alongside the possibility that the 25 per cent punitive tariffs imposed for India’s purchase of Russian oil may be lifted, could suddenly place India among the least-tariffed economies in the Indo-Pacific. Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Vietnam would all face higher tariff barriers. Coming on the heels of the so-called “mother of all deals” with the European Union, this shift appears, from India’s perspective, to be a reward for holding firm in negotiations with the United States while rapidly concluding other trade agreements.