Written by Anisree Suresh

It’s a busy week in New Delhi with the conclusion of an FTA with the EU, a budget presentation and now, after almost a year of back and forth, the announcement of the India-US trade deal. While many of the details of the deal remain unknown, Trump has announced that tariffs against India would drop from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. Unlike the usual Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), this deal offers some uncertainty alongside its benefits. The deal has provided exporters a bit of relief from the risk of exiting from the US market under a 50 per cent tariff regime. However, the continued uncertainty in US trade policy means India should treat this moment as a narrow window to deepen competitiveness and diversify export destinations.

Tariffs at 18 per cent mean that India is slightly better placed than its competitors, such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Pakistan and the Philippines, with most of these countries facing tariffs of 19 to 20 per cent. However, for the past few months, since the US imposed a 50 per cent punitive tariff against India, India had a 19.5 per cent relative tariff disadvantage compared to its peers, indicating that it was relatively more heavily taxed. Sixty-six per cent of India’s total exports to the US were subject to the 50 per cent tariff rate, and 4 per cent of exports (mainly auto components) were subject to a 25 per cent tariff rate. The sectors most impacted by the 50 per cent tariff rate were textiles, gems and jewellery, and marine products, each of which relies on the US for over 30 per cent of its exports.