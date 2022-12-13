UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade writes: India-UK free trade deal will be good to businesses and consumers in both countries

The ties between India and the UK are often described as a Living Bridge — a dynamic economic force of people, businesses and ideas. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi drives forward plans to make India a developed nation within the next 25 years and the UK forges deeper trade relationships around the globe, our connections are growing stronger every day.

India and the UK are two of the largest economies on the planet. Last year, we showed the world how our economic relationship is reaching new heights with an enhanced trade partnership. At a stroke, we opened exciting opportunities for our businesses, from food and drink firms to life science startups. We lowered several trade barriers, pledged to bring down many more and set an ambitious target to double the value of India-UK trade by 2030.

Since then, Indian firms, including established businesses and recent startups, have been finding opportunities in the UK. British businesses in fields ranging from food to financial services are expanding and investing in India. The car manufacturer, McLaren, which has just opened a showroom in Mumbai, is one example.

An India-UK free trade agreement is a natural next step for us both, bringing two nations with extraordinary plans for their futures closer still.

This week I’m in Delhi for the launch of round six of our formal talks. I’m going to be meeting my counterpart, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, as we both seek to drive forward progress. We’re coming to the negotiating table with the very highest of ambitions and a willingness to work together. However, we’re both clear that any free trade agreement must be a win-win for both countries. This week we’ll be talking about how we can make sure this happens. I’m confident that Indian consumers and businesses will swiftly start to see tangible benefits from a modern, forward-looking free trade agreement. A deal could mean more choice for Indian consumers and potentially lower prices on British manufactured products — from cars to chocolate.

Greater market access works both ways. Prime Minister Modi has urged Indian businesses to export their products to the world with “zero-effect, zero-defect”. In other words, high-quality goods with no environmental impact. A free trade agreement between our nations could further help achieve this target. It would help Indian firms to sell to a market that imported almost £820 billion of goods and services from around the world in the last 12 months on record.

The Indian economy’s future is an exciting one, with the prospect of new technologies, growing businesses and better jobs for its citizens. The UK has the skills and experience to aid this progress. Our lawyers, accountants and auditors are globally renowned. A deal that’s right for us both could make it cheaper and easier for ambitious Indian businesses to tap into this expertise. It is also only right that the millions of SMEs that power India’s economy benefit from a deal. That’s why we’re planning a section tailored to these firms’ needs, allowing them to make full use of all that a free trade agreement has to offer.

A deal would also power the India-UK investment boom that’s already underway.

The British cybersecurity solutions firm, Telesoft Technologies, has just said it will pump £10 million into its India subsidiary over the next five years — supporting a growing telecoms sector. A free trade agreement that smooths British and Indian firms’ path to invest in one another’s economy would mean such opportunities multiply.

However, a free trade agreement’s value cannot be measured entirely in rupees and pounds. Covid-19’s impact on supply chains, slow global economic growth and volatile markets mean we are living in uncertain times. I firmly believe that free trade — the primary force of prosperity throughout history — is the answer to building the long-term security that people around the world need right now. In this, the year of its 75th anniversary since Independence and its G20 Presidency, India is on a path to a new economic future.

The UK will be alongside you on this journey, as we together use trade to benefit our citizens and the world.

The writer is UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade