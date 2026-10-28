Seven years after the government directed the newly minted Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restructure military commands and bring about jointness through the establishment of theatre commands, the debate seems to have become a quarrel over turf garbed in the language of high principles. The Army worries about not getting air support when needed. The Air Force worries that its scarce squadrons will be divided and controlled by theatre commanders. The Navy worries that a continental mindset will starve it of resources.

These worries are legitimate. But their persistence shows that we have failed to learn what others have learned the hard way: That air power has been a bone of contention between the services ever since World War I, and that inter-service disputes are best settled by negotiations under the watchful eye of committed politicians who comprehend the gravity of the issues.

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The status quo, however, is not an option. India’s archaic structure of 17 geographically dispersed single-service military commands would be caught flat-footed in modern conflict. Each command answers to its own service headquarters and maintains an area of responsibility that does not align with those of the other services. A conflict on the western or northern fronts, or at sea, would span the boundaries of several commands simultaneously. Coordinating across these arbitrary lines would consume precious time that modern, fast-moving, AI-guided algorithmic warfare simply will not permit. Theatre commands would replace this cumbersome patchwork with a single commander equipped with the operational authority as well as necessary forces.

The most frequently heard objection concerning air power stems from the Air Force doctrine of “centralised control and decentralised execution”. Critics argue that dividing scarce air assets among theatre commanders would disrupt this doctrine. Not true, because theatreisation does not violate this core principle. IAF squadrons and wings would remain in their current locations and need not be parcelled out. Air power would still be controlled centrally and tasked, as required, in a decentralised manner — as at present. The sole change is that control would shift from an IAF commander to the theatre commander. Objecting to theatreisation under the guise of this doctrine confuses the principle itself with the person wielding it. Furthermore, critics disregard the fact that theatre commanders would receive advice and guidance on air power employment from a three-star IAF Component Commander.

America’s National Security Act of 1947 had carved an independent air force out of the US Army Air Forces, and created a unified defence establishment, but failed to address the question of “who does what”. Open conflict broke out between the services. The US Navy wanted a role in nuclear deterrence and suspected the USAF of coveting naval aviation; the USAF believed that strategic bombing had rendered the navy fleet redundant; and the army did not want the Marine Corps trespassing on its ground role.

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Defence Secretary (Minister) James Forrestal assembled the joint chiefs at Key West and insisted that they would not disperse till they came to an agreement on their respective roles and missions. The air force took primary responsibility for strategic air warfare. The navy kept carrier aviation and the Marine Corps. The army kept land combat. While the deal did not end inter-service acrimony, the Key West Agreement had established a principle: Service roles and missions would be allocated or re-allocated by mutual agreement, under civilian political authority.

Two decades later, the same principle resolved a different dispute. In Vietnam, the US Army, in addition to owning a fixed-wing tactical transport fleet, had built a large helicopter force and was arming it. The USAF held that fixed-wing aircraft supporting ground troops were its business. In 1966, the two services negotiated and agreed on a swap. The US Army agreed to give up its fixed-wing aircraft in exchange for combat helicopters, while the USAF relinquished its claim to most forms of rotary-wing aircraft.

It is obvious that Indian problems call for India-specific solutions, and it would be foolish to “cut and paste” foreign paradigms on ourselves. But does that mean that we should refuse to learn from others? Or close our eyes to ongoing conflicts, which demonstrate the dizzying transformation in the nature and grammar of war? Ukraine, despite lacking a traditional navy, has crippled Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and sunk its flagship, the cruiser Moskva. Iran, with its air force decimated, has leveraged missiles and drones to attack 14 US military bases in West Asia and to contest control of the Persian Gulf. India, on the verge of major weapon acquisition commitments, must not shut its eyes to these momentous developments in warfare.

Britain offers lessons of a different kind. In 2023, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton took charge of the Royal Air Force (RAF). An aeronautical engineer by training, he became the first non-pilot ever to head the service. In 2025, he went further still, becoming CDS and professional head of all three services. Earlier, the UK had broken another long-standing tradition by appointing General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, a Royal Marine, as First Sea Lord and head of the Royal Navy. The wisdom of such unconventional choices can be debated, but they reflect open-mindedness, a spirit of innovation and decisiveness on the part of the decision-makers. Contrast this with our own seven-year stasis on theatre commands.

It took the US nearly four decades, and several operational disasters, following the Key West Agreement to achieve true jointness through the Goldwater-Nichols Act of 1986. Given its fraught security environment, India cannot afford the luxury of further procrastination. The path forward requires bold service chiefs willing to break old shibboleths, a resolute CDS who can act as an honest broker-cum-persuader, and a government with a clear-eyed vision, anchored in a formal national security strategy.

The next security crisis will not wait for the services to finish arguing, and a settlement should be reached before it comes.

The writer is a former Indian Navy chief