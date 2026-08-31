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Atmanirbharta in fuel must strengthen, not undermine, India’s food security

Fuel self-reliance should never force a choice between food and fuel.

Atmanirbharta in fuel must strengthen, not undermine, India’s food securityMaize is the best option as a feedstock for ethanol. It doesn’t guzzle as much water as rice or sugarcane. The government is already using maize as a primary feedstock for ethanol. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)
Written by: Ashok Gulati, Tanmoy Adhikari
6 min readAug 31, 2026 07:18 AM IST First published on: Aug 31, 2026 at 06:18 AM IST

Sugar prices have spiked sharply within weeks. The all-India modal retail price climbed from around Rs 45/kg on July 24 to about Rs 65/kg by August 24 — a nearly 44 per cent increase in a month. The government has blamed traders and millers for hoarding and threatened strict action. While speculative behaviour may have amplified the spike, the deeper reality is a tightening of the supply situation just before the festive season.

Three supply-side pressures seem to have caused a “perfect storm”. First, opening stocks in the current sugar year (October to September) were significantly lower (5 MT) when compared to the situation last year (8 MT). The lower carry-over stocks reflected weak production in the previous season and left little room to absorb another supply shock.

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