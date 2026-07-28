For much of its post-Independence history, India’s strategic outlook was understandably shaped by geography. The Himalayas, the Line of Control, the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Ocean and the immediate neighbourhood defined the nation’s security calculus. Pakistan and China dominated strategic discourse, while South Asia became the primary frame through which India’s external environment was viewed.

That paradigm served India well in an era when territorial defence and regional stability were the foremost concerns. But India today is no longer the India of the twentieth century. It is the world’s fourth-largest economy, an emerging technology power, a leading maritime nation and an increasingly influential voice in global affairs. Its interests have expanded far beyond its contiguous borders. Strategic thinking must now evolve at the same pace as national transformation.

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The question before India is therefore not whether geography has ceased to matter. Geography remains immutable. The question is whether geography alone can define India’s strategic outlook. The answer is increasingly no.

From Geography to Geometry

The twenty-first century is witnessing a fundamental shift in the way nations perceive security and influence. Traditional geopolitics was governed by geography—mountains, rivers, borders and distance. Contemporary geopolitics is increasingly governed by what may be called the geometry of interests.

Energy security begins in the Persian Gulf. Sea lanes stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to the Strait of Malacca sustain India’s economic growth. Critical minerals essential for future technologies originate in distant regions. Supply chains span continents. Cyber networks, digital infrastructure and space capabilities have compressed geography in ways unimaginable even a generation ago.

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Strategic proximity is therefore no longer determined solely by physical distance. It is determined by connectivity, partnerships, technology, maritime reach and the ability to shape outcomes.

This is why India’s strategic horizon now extends from the Gulf and Central Asia to Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific. It is not an expansion born of ambition alone; it is an expansion dictated by national interests.

A Larger Strategic Canvas

Viewing India’s external environment through the narrow prism of South Asia no longer reflects contemporary realities. China’s rise is no longer confined to the Himalayas; it spans technology, trade, infrastructure and maritime influence across the Indo-Pacific.

Pakistan will continue to demand vigilance, but India’s long-term objective should be to reduce its ability to constrain India’s wider strategic choices, rather than allowing it to dominate the national security discourse.

Bangladesh today is far more than an immediate neighbour. Its stability influences connectivity to the Northeast, the security of the Bay of Bengal and India’s eastern frontier. Likewise, developments in Afghanistan shape Central Asian connectivity, counter-terrorism and regional stability.

To India’s west, the Middle East has evolved from an energy source into a vital strategic partner. It underpins India’s energy security, trade, investments, diaspora interests and maritime access. To the east, the Indo-Pacific has become the arena where

India’s maritime aspirations, strategic partnerships and economic future converge.

None of this diminishes the importance of the immediate neighbourhood. Rather, it places it within a much broader strategic continuum, where India’s security, prosperity and global influence increasingly depend on developments extending well beyond its land borders.

Rediscovering India’s Civilisational Confidence

India possesses an advantage that is often overlooked in strategic discourse—its civilisational legacy. As Governor of Bihar, I have often reflected on the enduring significance of Nalanda. More than an ancient university, it represented one of history’s earliest examples of transnational engagement. Scholars travelled from across Asia not because India exercised coercive power, but because it commanded intellectual and cultural influence. Ideas travelled where armies never did.

This legacy carries contemporary relevance. At a time when connectivity, partnerships and trusted relationships increasingly define strategic competition, India’s civilisational heritage offers an important lesson. Influence is rarely sustained by coercion alone. It is strengthened by credibility, openness and the willingness to create shared opportunities.

India’s engagement with Southeast Asia, the Gulf, Central Asia and Africa therefore rests not only upon economics and diplomacy but also upon historical links that continue to resonate across societies.

The India Advantage

History offers many examples of rising powers whose emergence generated anxiety among neighbours. India’s experience has been markedly different.

Despite inevitable differences with individual countries, India’s rise has generally been viewed with confidence rather than apprehension. Its strategic autonomy, democratic institutions, developmental partnerships, humanitarian assistance and respect for sovereignty have contributed to this perception.

That trust constitutes one of India’s greatest strategic assets. It is also one that must be carefully preserved. The success of India’s foreign policy will not be measured merely by its ability to manage crises along its borders. It will be judged by whether India can shape a wider strategic environment that remains stable, connected and conducive to national development.

India will always remain a South Asian power. But it is no longer only a South Asian power. Its geography remains constant; its interests do not. The challenge before Indian statecraft is therefore to integrate the immediate neighbourhood into a broader strategic vision.

For a nation of India’s scale and aspirations, the future lies not in thinking beyond geography, but in thinking beyond inherited geography. The task before us is to move from the geography of borders to the geometry of interests—and in doing so, align India’s strategic imagination with the realities of its rise.

The essay is based on the Jasjit Singh Memorial Lecture at the Centre for Aero Space & Strategic Studies, delivered by the author, who is a former Commander of the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps and now Governor of Bihar