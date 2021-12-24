Every sportsperson is a champion

As Indian badminton completes a decade of success at the World Championships stage and we celebrate Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu and now Kidambi Srikanth winning medals at each edition from 2011 to 2021, my mind often drifts towards the lives of those who did not win at the annual showpiece event. And, I fervently hope that somehow sport still left their life enriched, and not embittered.

Over the last decade, India has taken to sport with unprecedented fervour. The improvement in parental support, the expansion of government and corporate programmes such as Khelo India, Fit India, and TOPS, and the overall social acceptance of sports as a career has ushered in a welcome paradigm. However, we sorely lack cognisance of those on the flip side of this winning equation. The complete lack of definition about what makes a successful sports career further exacerbates this situation. Sports’ definition of “success” is largely borrowed from academia — top percentiles and cream rankings.

In scholarly pursuits, almost everyone succeeds — eventually. In sports, it’s the reverse. This inverse pyramidal structure eventually leaves less than 5 per cent of those entering sport as good enough to be termed a “success”. These are people who win medals at the Olympics, World Championships, World Cups, etc.

While others end up being categorised as “failures”, and exit the sport at some stage or the other. And their exits are often painful, and without viable post-playing career options as a safety net. This means that those, as I am, involved in professional sports training, will have to deal with several athletes who will eventually go out of the system labelled “failures” at some point in their sporting journey/career. And it pains me because I was watching when an Aditi

Mutatkar or a Tanvi Lad worked as hard as Saina and Sindhu. As a coach, I can tell you their not winning medals was not down to a lack of effort or intelligence.

Those exiting the sport as “failures” or non-winners have already invested over a decade into the sport — the best years of their life, money, and sweat — with no viable way to recoup the same.

Currently, all our energies in India remain focused on the elite 5 per cent, who fit into the existing definition of success without having any clear off-ramps or slip roads to get off the elevated sports freeway for the majority of the 95 per cent who take up sport and are categorised as failures — often, unfairly so.

A majority of 95 per cent who are equally invested in the sport as passionate amateurs, deserve their gleaming place under the sun. Of course, I won’t pull punches when a lazy one drums up a sheepish non-excuse for losing a match.

The belief that unless you are winning, you are not a champion is a fallacy. The very fact of participating in sport makes you a champion and it’s time to recognise that.

I have been part of the sporting ecosystem, day in and day out, for the last three-and-a-half decades. But my own understanding of sport has changed so many times that I am surprised at how immature I was at various times in my comprehension of it.

We need to look at education and sport from different lenses. In school/education, the number of successful/promoted/graduated/pass students is very high. Schools today post about close to 100 per cent marks or 100 per cent pass-out rates of their students with pride. This creates an institution that has a faculty that is happy that they have succeeded.

Now, look at sport, where medals are the sole benchmarks of success. The Olympic channel proudly speaks of its motto that 1,000 national medallists, 100 Olympians have to participate for that one gold medallist to emerge. That, paradoxically, 999 lives messed up for crowning one champion. It’s an unfair advertisement for sports where a genetically-gifted Usain Bolt, who no doubt worked very hard, will be the only one who gets to tell the story of the 100m sprints.

In education, people move on from board results. People like me who are involved with professional sports training, watch helplessly as hopefuls linger on and it’s a heartbreaking conversation to tell them it’s over. In school, students move on filled with a sense of gratitude towards the institution whereas, in sport, people leave when they actually fail, many embittered. The nature of the beast is that this number is often high. Only three make it to the podium.

Sport gives us values for life, be it lessons about “failure” or the foundation for our health or the opening up of our horizons to the huge potential of the body and mind, the fun and re-creation. These benefits in physical and cognitive areas should encourage each one of us to play sport.

The discipline, the attitude of hard work, the awareness and intelligence, planning and teamwork offer us great reasons to play. At some point, we know that we are not going to be in that top 5 per cent and that is the time it is important to gracefully move out. There is a point in this journey when the “don’t give up” motto makes way for words like “move on” and “let go”.

I knew my playing time was up, and hopped into coaching at the right time.

The greatest institutions have positive, constructive alumni. But in sport, the scenario is like an organisation that has to fire people and the attitude of the people/players is like employees who are laid off. The positives of sport are immense but this abnormality needs to be challenged for us to have a sustained model for growth in our country and the world.

It is important to celebrate those stories where people who are part of the 95 per cent become successful in careers outside sports. Unless these stories are celebrated like our Olympic and world champions, we will be missing out and losing the huge human potential in which we have invested by allowing our kids to play sport. I have seen CEOs, bureaucrats, politicians and leaders in other fields imbibe in them the qualities from sport — most of them having played in their younger days. It is those people and their connection to sport that we need to celebrate so that the 95 per cent of the people who eventually will not be on the

podium, will not look at it as a failure.

It is important to redefine “world champion” and the pass marks or promotion criteria to ensure that this abnormality that leaves silent tears and self-doubt is reversed.

The TOPS scheme now needs a BOTTOMS equivalent. Everyone deserves a fairytale and they don’t all need to end

on a podium.

The writer is a Sydney Games Olympian, All England champion and national head coach of badminton. This is the first of two articles