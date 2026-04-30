By Vivek Polshettiwar

India stands at an important moment in its scientific journey. The country has extraordinary talent, strong institutions, and increasing political commitment toward innovation and self-reliance. Yet there is an uncomfortable reality that many scientists quietly acknowledge: Our scientific ecosystem often rewards visibility more than discovery.

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Recent public controversies surrounding academic claims and announcements are not isolated events. They reveal a deeper structural problem within the Indian research ecosystem. Press conferences, social-media announcements, ceremonial launches, and headline-friendly claims often receive more attention than the slow, rigorous process that leads to genuine scientific breakthroughs.

This culture is gradually shifting incentives away from difficult, high-risk research toward work that produces quick visibility. India today produces a large number of scientific publications and has a vibrant community of researchers and students. Yet, when we examine global technological leadership in advanced materials, semiconductors, energy technologies, CCUS, or deep-tech manufacturing, India remains significantly behind the US, Europe, and China.

The reason is not a lack of talent. Indian students and scientists perform exceptionally well globally. Many of the world’s leading laboratories and technology companies are powered by Indian researchers. The problem lies in the structure of our scientific institutions and the incentives they create. Too often, success in Indian academia is measured through metrics that prioritise quantity over impact: The number of papers published, committees served, or awards collected. The ecosystem is rich in fellowships, medals, and recognitions, but far poorer in environments that nurture long-term, high-risk scientific discovery.

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Scientific ecosystems ultimately reflect the leadership that shapes them. Visionary leadership can build institutions that change the course of history. India has witnessed this before. In the early decades after Independence, young leaders such as Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai built institutions like the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIRF), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). They created environments where scientists could pursue bold ideas with confidence.

Today, the challenge is different. Our institutions are larger, our bureaucracy heavier, and global competition far more intense. Leadership requires not only scientific excellence but also administrative courage, the willingness to reform systems that have become slow, hierarchical, and risk-averse. Many younger scientists within Indian academia possess global experience, strong research records, and a deep understanding of emerging scientific fields. Yet, leadership structures often remain static for decades, limiting the infusion of fresh ideas and urgency.

Many scientists across India recognise these problems but often hesitate to speak openly because the system does not always reward criticism or reform. Yet, constructive self-criticism has always been the foundation of scientific progress. Scientists who have worked within Indian institutions and internationally understand both the strengths and weaknesses of our ecosystem. Their responsibility today is not only to publish papers but also to help shape institutions that can produce the next generation of discoveries and technologies. India needs scientists who are willing to speak honestly about systemic problems and work with policymakers to build a more transparent, merit-driven, and globally competitive research system.

Despite these challenges, the future of Indian science remains bright. The country possesses a massive demographic advantage in the form of talented young researchers. Government initiatives in areas such as deep-tech innovation, space technology, and energy transition signal an increasing national commitment to scientific progress. What India needs now is alignment between policy ambition and institutional execution. If the government embraces academic reform, significantly increases the funding, empowers capable younger leaders, and prioritises genuine discovery over optics, India can still become a global leader in science and technology. The nation’s scientific history shows what is possible when vision, courage, and institutional freedom come together. What it now needs is the willingness to reform the system that stands between potential and discovery.

The writer is Professor of Chemistry at TIFR, Mumbai. In 2024, he received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award