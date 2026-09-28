Over the past 12 years, India has seen a remarkable energy transformation. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has moved from being heavily dependent on conventional fuels to emerging as a global leader in clean energy and sustainable development. What was once considered an ambitious aspiration has become a national movement reshaping our economy, strengthening energy security, protecting the environment, and creating new opportunities for millions of Indians. India has responded to the climate challenge by adhering to a powerful principle: Economic growth and environmental responsibility must move together.

India’s renewable energy (RE) capacity has crossed the landmark figure of 200 GW, driven primarily by expansion in solar and wind power. RE now accounts for nearly 45 per cent of total installed electricity capacity, placing the country among the fastest-growing renewable energy markets in the world.

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These achievements are outcomes of policy reforms, transparent auctions, investor-friendly regulations, and a stable governance framework that has inspired confidence among domestic and international investors. At the same time, thermal and nuclear power continue to play a crucial role in meeting the country’s growing baseload electricity demand.

Perhaps the most visible success story has been India’s solar revolution. Programmes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) are transforming lives across rural and urban India. The Indian farmer, once dependent on uncertain electricity supply and rising diesel costs, is now emerging as an energy producer. Rooftop solar installations are helping urban households significantly reduce electricity bills while contributing to the clean energy transition. Large-scale solar parks, floating solar installations, offshore wind projects, and hybrid RE systems are further expanding India’s clean energy capacity at an unprecedented pace.

Under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, India has developed a rapidly expanding manufacturing ecosystem for solar modules, photovoltaic cells, inverters, battery storage systems, wind turbines, and associated equipment. Production Linked Incentive schemes and supportive industrial policies have accelerated domestic manufacturing capacity while reducing dependence on imports. This industrial expansion has generated thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly for young engineers, technicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers.

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The next frontier of India’s clean energy journey lies in green hydrogen. The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to make India a global hub for the production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen. This mission has the potential to fundamentally transform sectors that are otherwise difficult to decarbonise, including steel, fertilisers, refineries, shipping, and heavy transport.

Equally important has been India’s leadership on the international stage. Through the International Solar Alliance, conceived under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has demonstrated that climate leadership is not limited to developed economies. Developing countries, too, can offer innovative, affordable, and scalable solutions for

sustainable development.

Today, India’s climate commitments enjoy global credibility because they are backed by measurable progress. Our achievements have strengthened the country’s standing in international climate negotiations.

The social dimension of India’s energy transformation is equally important. Clean energy provides reliable electricity for education, healthcare, digital connectivity, and rural enterprises. Women are benefiting from improved access to energy, while rural communities are finding new opportunities for income generation through decentralised renewable energy systems.

Our ambitions extend beyond current milestones. We remain committed to achieving our national climate goals, strengthening energy independence, accelerating innovation, expanding domestic manufacturing, and creating a resilient, sustainable energy ecosystem.

The writer is Union Minister of State for New, Renewable Energy and Power