Breaking down news: Going with the Flow

The story of the week that wasn’t was sparked off by a tweet from Nitin Gadkari which read: “Our government has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan.” At that point, the minister made no reference to Pulwama, and this step was not a retaliation but a continuation of policy. It was legal under the Indus Water Treaty, by which India had been using 30 of the 33 million acre-feet of water which is our portion. Three units, which is 1/11th of the total, used to flow to Pakistani farmers, because we were unable to utilise it. However, over several years, the dams, barrages and waterways to use the three units that we forewent have been developed, and we are ready to claim the remainder. This step had nothing to do with any aggression by Pakistan, or the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation status to it. But for some hours, TV news channels across the board presented it as some more stick that the Modi government had inflicted upon Im the Dim (the inspired honorific conferred upon Imran Khan long ago by the Friday Times). By Friday morning, though, Gadkari was going with the flow and musing on TV about turning off the tap on Pakistan.

Where there is water, there will be aquatic life. In a manner of speaking, the crocodile is back. Different time, different state, different waters, but it’s back. Published four years ago, one of the 17 chapters of the promotional comic Bal Narendra had featured the future prime minister diving into Vadnagar’s Sharmishtha Lake to retrieve a lost ball, and emerging with a baby crocodile besides. The account showed him taking it to his mother, who asked him to put it back in the water, because it would miss its own mother. This week, following early reports in the local Hindi press, including Amar Ujala, the Congress accused the Prime Minister of continuing to shoot in Jim Corbett National Park for a Discovery Channel programme even after receiving news of the Pulwama attack. The Hindi papers had reported the matter quite innocently — including a sidelight about the PM admiring the ghariyals — and clearly had no idea that it would snowball into an issue that would saturate television news a week after the event. The BJP, which has put up a defence rich with facts and figures, had it coming. By insisting for so long on the public display of nationalism, it has handed a useful political weapon to its adversaries.

But while the story was slowly breaking, no one but Modi could have effusively welcomed the head of a state friendly to Pakistan or after it was good and broken and acrimony has swamped TV studios, gone off to South Korea to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, without all hell breaking loose. Let us see how long the controversy persists, and whether Discovery eventually airs what used to be a wildlife documentary and has now become a political document.

The history of offering abuse and promising violence to journalists online — this is hate speech, rather than trolling — dates back to the early years of the 2000s. Then and now, platforms and services have evaded the issue on a freedom of expression plea, and brandished guidelines as home remedies. But the phenomenon seems to have crested a cusp this week, with TV anchors Abhisar Sharma and Barkha Dutt revealing sources of harassment and demanding action. To his credit, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has responded, saying that details had been passed on and would be investigated. The silence from the national ruling party has been notable. As notable as the statement of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar to the effect that Kashmiris have nothing to fear, while the media, print and electronic, were reporting cases of intimidation and exclusion every day. While Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy’s support for a boycott of Kashmiris and their goods won wide derision, with more than one prominent anchor immediately calling for his dismissal, the minister got off surprisingly lightly.

Fun facts of the week come from the US, where Elon Musk has given a podcast interview to ARK Invest (which has holdings in Tesla) in which he promised to deliver a ‘feature-complete’ driverless car in 2020. That means that it will pick you up from wherever you are and take you wherever you want to go without human intervention. The industry knows that no autonomous car project is anywhere near that state of readiness, so don’t look forward to it in 2020. What will come out in 2020 is 5G. While, always ahead of the curve, Donald Trump has tweeted a demand for 6G in the US “as soon as possible”. As you know, 6G does not exist, not even in the form of a twinkle in a developer’s eye.