The cockroach movement is not a youth tantrum about jobs and paper leaks. It is a revolt of India’s non-topper class against a theory of citizenship that has governed the country for decades. Under this theory, the topper who clears entrance exams is the constructive citizen. They build institutions, staff the state, and write policy. Everyone else is ballast. They are just beneficiaries of the topper’s labour or a demographic dividend gone sour.

This system has a hidden clause where merit works as moral immunity. For the officer presiding over petty extraction or the professional cushioned by the presumption that rank equals virtue, credentials do not merely open doors; they close inquiries. Meanwhile, the institutions manufacturing this merit are failing. This summer, national medical entrance results were cancelled after a paper leak, affecting over two million students. Many families had sold possessions to pay coaching fees. The so-called meritorious system is not just exclusionary; for millions, it is ruinous.

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The non-toppers no longer see this as their failure, but that of the prescribed route. Disenchantment has led this majority to reject the toppers’ definition of merit, and their monopoly over serious political movements. They are not waiting to become toppers before they speak. For them, political struggle does not demand exceptional discipline or ideological purity. Their political struggle, without any heroes, looks refreshingly ordinary.

This is setting two processes in motion. First, it is reclaiming nationalism. Protesters carry the tricolour and claim public spaces and reject the idea that only toppers get to speak for the nation. They are redefining nationalism beyond tokenistic patriotism, national security, pride, cultural identity, etc., taking it to the next logical level for a 79-year-old nation-state. That is, to include the rights to employment, fair examinations, to question public institutions, protest, demand transparency, and the right to receive equal treatment from the state, “merit” notwithstanding.

Second, it represents the “second plebeianisation” of politics. Like the 1990s plebeianisation of politics that broke the upper-caste hold on legislatures, this movement is democratising public discourse. The non-topper wants to be the author of policy rather than its object. They demonstrate that citizenship is an active public practice, not a passively possessed credential. They assert that their “lack” of achievement does not disqualify them from respect and authority. As Francis Fukuyama reminds us, democracy is built on isothymia, the desire to be respected as an equal. By demanding the right to matter without a rank, the movement is reclaiming dignity from a system that converts structural failure into personal shame.

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This process of assertion by non-toppers is being driven by an economic reality. The flawed system of “merit” has reached its limits. Even those securing regular salaried roles average just Rs 26,850 a month. Toppers and non-toppers increasingly face the same broken labour market and indifferent state. The divergence that once justified the hierarchy is narrowing and the toppers are joining this struggle for “new citizenship”.

The CJI used “cockroach” as an insult. Young Indians have reminded him of the creature’s defining trait: It survives. It outlasts those who try to stamp it out. A republic that treats its citizens as pests will eventually discover that they are the republic.

The writer is a lawyer based in Delhi and spokesperson, CJP