On the night of October 3, 2023, South Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim burst. A wall of water and debris tore down the Teesta. More than a thousand kilometres of river corridor felt the shock. Homes vanished. A hydropower dam at Chungthang was ripped apart. Official tallies put the dead at over 50; dozens more were never found. The flood held the front page for two days.

What did not hold the front page was the young man in Teesta Bazaar who lost, in ninety minutes, his house, his insulin, and his mother’s medical records. The flood receded. His diabetes did not. For six months after the cameras left, the real disaster was a cold chain that never returned, a prescription that could not be refilled, and a health system that had been counted as infrastructure, not as life.

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We have framed glacial lake outburst floods as a problem of hydrology. After the latest Nepal disaster, it is time to frame them as a problem of health.

The Indian Himalaya holds well over 7,500 glacial lakes. The Central Water Commission now flags hundreds inside Indian territory whose surface areas are expanding and which require vigorous monitoring. ISRO’s inventories have shown lakes doubling in extent over a few decades. The Hindu Kush Himalaya is warming faster than the global mean. Glaciers are thinning. Lakes are swelling. What was once spoken of as a hundred-year event is becoming a recurring seasonal risk.

We know what happens when the water arrives. We still barely speak about what happens after it leaves.

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Four waves of harm

Wave 1: The immediate kill. Drowning, trauma, hypothermia. Kedarnath 2013, Chamoli 2021, Sikkim 2023 — deaths were counted. Injuries were not. Crush wounds soaked in icy silt. Fractures. Frostbite. The first night is drama. The first week is surgery without power.

Wave 2: The contamination. Every GLOF destroys water, sanitation and health infrastructure at once. Glacial silt plus sewage plus animal carcasses is a laboratory for acute diarrhoea, hepatitis A and E, typhoid, skin infections and leptospirosis. When the primary health centre goes under, a pregnant woman delivers on the roadside. Vaccines warm. Delivery rooms flood. The outbreak begins after the rescue teams leave.

Wave 3: The invisible disruption. This is the largest wave, and the least counted. Himalayan states already carry a heavy load of non-communicable disease — hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung disease from biomass smoke. A GLOF snaps the drug chain. Insulin needs refrigeration; electricity may be out for weeks. Dialysis patients are forced onto journeys of hundreds of kilometres. Tuberculosis treatment is interrupted, and interruption is how drug resistance is born. This is the modern morbidity of a mountain flood: not the body pulled from the river, but the body that quietly decompensates at home.

Wave 4: The long shadow. Mental health arrives last and stays longest. After the Sikkim GLOF, clinicians in the valley reported old patients relapsing and new ones arriving weekly with panic, hyperarousal and the inability to sleep when rain begins. Children stop going to school. Farmers watch a field turn into a stone bed. There is a name for grief over a landscape that was also a deity — solastalgia. And in the wetlands the flood leaves behind, mosquitoes appear at altitudes where they were never a public-health concern. The glacier does not only drown. It redraws disease ecology.

Why the old map fails

We still run this country in silos. NDMA for floods. The health ministry for illness. The environment ministry for glaciers. The weather office for rain. A glaciologist can measure the volume of a lake and never see the cold-chain point 20 kilometres downstream. A health worker can pack a disaster kit and receive no warning that the lake above her block is rising.

A GLOF is not a flood that happens to have health effects. It is a climate-health syndemic: one shock, four overlapping epidemics, stretched across months.

From glacier to clinic

Preparedness has to be rewritten with a health lens.

First, map the downstream health footprint, not only the lake. ISRO and NDMA already rank dangerous water bodies. Overlay that map with Health and Family Welfare data: primary health centres, sub-centres, cold-chain points, antenatal caseloads, insulin-dependent patients, dialysis chairs. Every high-risk lake should carry a tag — how many lives, how many chronic prescriptions, how many delivery rooms sit in its path.

Second, treat early warning as a clinical intervention. A 30-minute siren is not only time to run uphill. It is time to lift an oxygen plant, move vaccines, shift women in labour, and lock the NCD cupboard onto higher ground. The sensing technology exists — satellite interferometry, lake-level telemetry, differential GPS. What does not exist, at scale, is the last mile to the ASHA.

Third, make the hill hospital climate-proof. The National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health must name GLOF as a core hazard for the Himalayan districts. Every district hospital in those catchments needs elevated drug storage, solar-backed cold chain, a seven-day emergency kit for hypertension, diabetes, asthma and mental-health first aid, and household safe-water stock. Resilience is not a slogan. It is a shelf that stays dry.

Fourth, watch for 90 days, not 90 hours. Post-GLOF surveillance should be syndromic: diarrhoea, jaundice, wound infections, breathlessness, distress and new-onset fever where vectors have new water. Death counts close the file too early. Morbidity is the file.

The glacier is already in the bloodstream

For a Himalayan community, the glacier was armour — water in the dry months, a sacred presence on the ridgeline, a clock that the grandparents could read. When that armour melts and then bursts, rebuilding the bridge is necessary but not sufficient. The health security of the valley has to be rebuilt with it.

The next GLOF will not ask whether the hydrology models were elegant. It will ask whether anyone counted the insulin, the dialysis chair, the labour room and the child who still startles when the river rises in a dream.

A glacial lake is not only water stored at altitude. It is a determinant of health. The burst does not stop at the riverbank. It runs into the vein.

The writer is an endocrinologist and public health physician based in Mumbai