Malaysia-India ties have reached a new high with PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the Southeast Asian country this week, not long after the elevation of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024 during PM Anwar Ibrahim’s maiden visit to India. After missing the 47th ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit in Kuala Lumpur last year, PM Modi’s trip has not only made up for the absence but ensured that the value both leaders accorded to ties was on full display, encapsulated in his usage of the acronym IMPACT: India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation.

There was an overwhelming focus on the cultural, linguistic, historical and people-to-people linkages that now form the bedrock of ties. Exploring complementarities in the semiconductor sector and enhanced cooperation in the digital economy and fintech sector reflected the desire to address shared challenges. The announcement of a new Indian consulate in Sabah, too, was a significant development.