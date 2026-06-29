India’s macroeconomic story today presents an unusual contrast. Consumer inflation remains comfortably below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target, while wholesale inflation has risen sharply. The rupee, which faced pressure amid recent geopolitical tensions, has regained some ground. Foreign exchange reserves remain robust, and growth continues to outpace most major economies. These are encouraging signals. Yet, beneath these reassuring headlines lies a challenge that policymakers cannot afford to ignore.

The widening gap between wholesale and consumer inflation deserves closer attention. WPI inflation was close to 10 per cent in May 2026, while CPI inflation remained below 4 per cent. Such divergences rarely persist. Producer costs eventually find their way into retail prices. The question is not whether transmission will occur, but how smoothly India manages it.

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Wholesale inflation reflects the pressures producers face, while consumer inflation captures what households ultimately pay. When energy prices, logistics costs, imported inputs and manufacturing expenses rise, firms initially absorb part of the burden through lower margins. Over time, however, sustained cost pressures translate into higher prices for consumers. This is why the recent rise in wholesale inflation should not lead to complacency.

Much of the increase has been driven by energy-related costs. India still imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it vulnerable to global disruptions. Higher fuel and power prices have already raised production costs across sectors ranging from chemicals and fertilisers to textiles and engineering goods. These pressures are likely to surface in consumer inflation with a lag.

Fortunately, easing tensions in West Asia and the reopening of key shipping routes have moderated global oil prices. For an oil-importing nation like India, this is more than temporary relief. It is a strategic opportunity.

The temptation is to treat lower oil prices as a windfall. That would be a mistake. Commodity cycles are temporary. Countries that use periods of lower prices to strengthen their fundamentals emerge stronger when conditions reverse. Those who view them merely as an excuse for higher spending often find themselves vulnerable during the next shock. India should use this window to reinforce three pillars of macroeconomic strength: Currency stability, export competitiveness and fiscal credibility.

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The first priority should be strengthening external buffers. Lower oil prices reduce the import bill and improve the current account position. A portion of these gains should be used to strengthen foreign exchange reserves. Strong reserves are not merely a symbol of confidence. They provide insurance against future external shocks and help deter speculative pressure on the currency. At the same time, efforts to attract stable foreign currency inflows must continue. External resilience is best built during periods of calm rather than during periods of stress.

The larger objective should be reducing India’s structural dependence on imported energy. Over the past decade, India has expanded renewable energy capacity, promoted electric mobility and encouraged domestic manufacturing through production-linked incentives. The current oil price environment offers an opportunity to accelerate this transition. Every additional unit of solar power generated domestically, every electric vehicle replacing imported fuel consumption and every investment in green hydrogen reduces India’s vulnerability to future oil shocks. Renewable energy is not only an environmental imperative. It is also an instrument of macroeconomic sovereignty.

The export sector can benefit as well. Lower energy costs reduce transportation and logistics expenses across the economy, improving the competitiveness of Indian exports. This is particularly relevant for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, food processing, engineering goods and pharmaceuticals. The objective should not simply be to export more, but to export more competitively. Temporary cost advantages should be converted into durable gains in global market share.

This is also an opportune moment to attract investment into energy-intensive manufacturing sectors. India’s improving infrastructure, expanding domestic market, production-linked incentive framework and lower energy costs together create a compelling proposition for global investors seeking alternative production locations.

However, these opportunities can be undermined if fiscal discipline weakens. Whenever oil prices decline, governments face pressure to expand subsidies or increase recurring expenditure. While such measures may offer short-term gains, long-term economic benefits lie elsewhere. Savings generated through lower oil prices should primarily support capital expenditure, deficit reduction and strategic reserve accumulation.

Fiscal credibility has become one of India’s most valuable macroeconomic assets. It lowers borrowing costs, strengthens investor confidence and supports currency stability. Preserving this credibility must remain a policy priority. There is another reason for caution. India’s inflation dynamics remain sensitive to weather-related shocks. A weaker-than-expected monsoon can quickly reverse gains in food inflation and place pressure on household budgets. Policymakers should strengthen food buffer stocks and secure supply chains while conditions remain favourable.

The broader lesson is that macroeconomic management is most effective when policymakers act before risks materialise. India has spent the last decade building stronger economic foundations through credible monetary policy, improved fiscal management, stronger reserves and accelerated infrastructure creation. These achievements deserve recognition.

Yet, economic success is not measured by performance during favourable periods alone. It is measured by how effectively favourable periods are used to prepare for future challenges. Oil prices may rise again. Supply chains may face new disruptions. Capital flows may become more volatile. The real test is whether India uses today’s calm to prepare for tomorrow’s turbulence.

The current decline in oil prices offers India such a moment. If used wisely, it can strengthen the rupee, deepen export competitiveness, accelerate the energy transition and reinforce fiscal discipline. The objective should not be to manage the next few months. It should be to use today’s advantages to build resilience for the next decade. That is how temporary opportunities are converted into permanent economic strength.

The writer is Professor of Finance and part-time Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Views are personal