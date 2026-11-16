Justice does not necessarily mean high costs for citizens, nor does it require endless adjournments (tarikh pe tarikh), provided the central and state governments are genuinely serious about the issue. The fact that one state government declares a “free hand” for the police in tackling crimes against women, while another prefers “half encounters” (where officers aim at the legs of suspects) or turns to bulldozers, highlights our deep-seated national penchant for jugaad.

This reliance on shortcuts is not confined to helpless citizens lacking financial resources; different administrations have also accepted quick fixes as a legitimate mode of governance. But when the state resorts to extra-legal methods to deal with crime and criminals, it reflects a deeper institutional failure: A loss of faith in the very criminal justice system it is duty-bound to uphold. What an irony, and how tragic for the world’s largest democracy!

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With more than four crore criminal cases pending in courts and a central government firmly in the saddle for over a decade, one would have expected a well-conceived strategy to reduce this colossal backlog. Instead, what we witnessed was a reproduction of criminal laws with marginal tinkering. The newly introduced provisions promising fast-track trials, fewer adjournments and a well-oiled framework are yet to demonstrate their effectiveness on the ground. While it may be too early to judge their impact, the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), pertaining to 2024, shows that 89.8 per cent of rape cases and 92.7 per cent of murder cases were pending in courts. Citizens’ dissatisfaction with delays in the registration of crimes, sluggish trials and poor conviction rates continues.

Therefore, the true lubricant needed to smooth our rickety, ageing machinery is not a revised penal code and procedures, but a sincere, concerted effort to make the five core agencies — police, forensics, prosecution, judiciary and prisons — proportionate to the volume of crime and criminals they handle.

All five pillars suffer from severe understaffing, resulting in immense harassment for hapless citizens. Filling these vacancies across the entire ecosystem is critical. The issue, however, does not end with recruitment alone; comprehensive training and adequate technical equipment are equally essential. While most justice-related institutions have established sound systems for induction training, in-service updates and refresher courses to keep pace with evolving legislation are not sufficiently addressed. For the efficient delivery of justice, continuous learning is as crucial as upgrading instruments.

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Obsolete technology and outdated scientific tools have resulted in huge backlogs in our forensic laboratories. This vulnerability is further magnified by the exponential rise in cybercrime, which has reached unmanageable proportions, confounding citizens and investigating agencies alike. Underreporting of cybercrime, coupled with the reluctance of authorities to register complaints when they are made, masks the true magnitude of this grave problem. The challenge is compounded by the rapid transfer of money through mule accounts, cross-border transactions and investigators’ inability to access servers hosted in foreign countries.

The task of modernising the justice system may seem Herculean. But if approached systematically and with urgency, the entire process — from advertising new positions and vacancies to hiring and training—typically takes no more than five years. States desirous of taking up the task are often short of funds and have historically depended on the financially secure government in Delhi. Had the central government, after securing an impressive electoral mandate in 2014, prioritised judicial reforms, the mission could well have been accomplished within its very first term. Instead, the persistent reliance on police encounters, bulldozers and “free hand” directives reveals a clear leaning towards superficial fixes and a total lack of investment in structural overhauls.

According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India’s overall unemployment rate among persons aged 15 years and above stood at 5.1 per cent during the July-September 2026 quarter. With the country grappling with this unemployment rate and a massive pool of skilled and semi-skilled youth growing increasingly frustrated, recruitment in the justice sector would create sustainable jobs at every level — from small-town magistrate benches to district courts and the higher judiciary.

Beyond planned job creation, each court, new police station, prison, prosecutor’s office and forensic lab sparks innumerable informal employment opportunities in nearby areas. Many studies show that formal public offices naturally stimulate local vending and micro-economies. Investing in the five wings of the justice system can thus catalyse employment across both formal and informal sectors. It might even redirect the energies of disillusioned youth away from street protests — a phenomenon that has historically, and more recently, given sleepless nights to those in power. The massive youth response to the “cockroach movement” is fuelled as much by perceptions of a bleak future as by disillusionment with a sluggish, corruption-prone governance framework.

The creation of Special Investigation Teams (SITs) is another administrative jugaad that has found immense favour with authorities. It has been noted that Maharashtra currently has so many active SITs that not only ordinary citizens, but even political leaders themselves have lost count. Whenever a sensational crime occurs, an SIT is announced to placate the public. But what are these teams in reality? They typically pull skilled investigators away from pressing crimes affecting everyday citizens and redirect their expertise towards high-profile headlines. The tragedy is that when citizens applaud SITs, they are falling for a systemic illusion. The truth is that local beat officers and regular investigators are simply diverted from serving the public to staff high-visibility probes.

Similarly, when a suspect’s house is razed to the ground, the state is sending out a disturbing message: That rather than wait for the legal process to take its course, it has chosen to exercise punitive powers outside the framework of law. The same reasoning applies to many encounters and so-called half-encounters.

The creation of “special courts” represents another glaring fallacy: It merely means that a particular judicial officer and staff are withdrawn from their regular roster to fast-track one sensitive case, at the expense of ordinary trials. Special courts thus redistribute scarce judicial resources rather than adding to them.

It is time citizens recognised the dangerous illusions behind bulldozers, encounters, “free hand” orders, special courts and endless SITs. Relying on protesting youth to shoulder all our battles places an unfair burden on an already disillusioned generation, and no one wishes to see a repetition of the civil turmoil witnessed in neighbouring countries. The momentum gained in reducing extreme poverty and expanding access to education and healthcare must not be derailed by civil unrest.

The only viable way forward is to build sustained, formidable pressure on both central and state governments to enact genuine reforms. If the state has the capacity to systematically tackle complex challenges like violent left-wing extremism, why can it not overhaul the criminal justice system — especially when doing so would simultaneously generate widespread employment and guarantee lasting security for its people? Jugaad may offer a convenient shortcut, but it can never substitute for the structural transformation needed to build a reliable, responsive and resilient justice architecture.

The writer retired as DG of Bureau of Police Research & Development