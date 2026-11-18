I am delighted to welcome back to Italy my friend Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Together, we will chair the 23rd edition of the Italy-India Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the fourth Italy-India Business Forum in only two years. The message is clear: Italy and India are determined to enhance their economic and trade partnership.

Bilateral trade exchange has doubled in 10 years. Our prime ministers have set the target of €20 billion by 2029. India is already among the priority countries of our Export Promotion Plan. But for us, it is much more than a destination market. It is also a crucial partner for industrial cooperation, investment and joint projects. More trade can be a driver for more investments, in both directions. This is the path we intend to pursue. The right conditions are all in place.

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Our partnership builds on objective structural complementarities. India is strengthening its domestic industrial base; Italy is Europe’s second-largest manufacturing powerhouse. India has scale and talent. Italian companies, especially our SMEs, offer cutting-edge technologies and top-quality solutions. The FTA will be a game changer for our business. The expected reduction of tariffs will benefit sectors that are key in our economic ties: Advanced manufacturing, industrial and agricultural machinery, packaging, automotive components, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. These will be the focus areas of the Business Forum.

Innovation will also be top on the agenda. Soon, we will open an Italian Innovation Centre in India. It will foster a more structured dialogue between our ecosystems: Start-up acceleration programmes, exchanges and joint projects between research centres and universities, and targeted initiatives for innovative companies and SMEs. A new edition of the Science and Innovation Dialogue took place in Rome recently. Around 1,000 Italian companies are already operating in India. Many have manufacturing facilities in the country. We aim to build on this presence and achieve even more.

This is also why Italy has introduced a series of dedicated measures and instruments to support our companies here: A financing line worth €500 million for market-access activities and joint ventures; an increasing commitment by our export credit agency, which already provides guarantees for contracts worth more than €2 billion; a stronger presence at trade fairs across the country; B2B digital platforms; targeted sectoral business missions. Finance will play a central role in supporting our companies. We want to foster more regular dialogue among banks, venture capital firms, investment funds and stock exchanges.

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India is an indispensable partner for Italy on major global issues: Growth, security and stability. We are pillars of a shared Indo-Mediterranean region. Over 2,000 years ago, our peninsulas were trading spices, coins and textiles. Today, we jointly support the vision of IMEC. Over the same routes that connected India and the Roman Empire, we are now working on corridors of goods, investment, infrastructure, data, ideas and talents. We are starting with concrete initiatives, such as the establishment of a fast-track customs corridor to facilitate container traffic control and digital-based transport.

The friendship between Italy and India spans a wide range of areas of shared interest: From defence to space, counter-terrorism to critical raw materials, energy to science, our cooperation continues to expand. A true special strategic partnership, as the two PMs defined it. A central dimension of this relationship will remain people-to-people dialogue. As heirs to millennia-old civilisations, Italy and India have decided to celebrate 2027 as the Year of Culture and Tourism. We will present an extensive calendar of initiatives, exhibitions, events and performances in India to showcase the richness of our respective cultural heritage, territories and tourist destinations, from art to architecture, design to fashion, music to cinema, gastronomy to scientific research, and much more. We will organise a business forum dedicated to the cultural and creative industries, to foster direct contacts between museums, institutions and private-sector stakeholders.

Italy is increasingly looking to the future, committed to innovating, creating and anticipating change. We intend to continue doing so by building on our most trusted friendships.

The writer is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy