Stop the pretence. India is not merely the diabetes capital of the world. It is the diabetes factory of the world. One hundred and one million Indians have diabetes and 136 million have prediabetes. In our cities, one in three adults is on the road to it. Children of 12 develop fatty liver that their grandfathers developed at 60. Major civilisations warned us about this. We ignored them all.

Vedic India: You are what you digest. Ahara was medicine. Agni, the digestive fire, was treated as sacred. Our ancestors ate with the Sun, finished dinner before sunset, and practised upavasa as a deliberate sitting near the divine. Food was fresh, seasonal, cooked, shared, and eaten slowly, with attention. We have inverted every rule. We have extinguished Agni and replaced it with acidity, bloating, insulin resistance, and visceral fat.

Advertisement

Greece: Hippocrates wrote that food should be medicine and walking man’s best medicine. The Greeks placed gymnasiums beside temples. The body was sacred, gluttony a moral failure. Hippocrates would look at a modern Indian thali of refined flour, fried vegetables, sweetened curd, dessert, and a cola and call it what it is: A prescription for diabetes.

Rome: Rome did not fall only to barbarians. It fell to excess. Banquets became competitions in vomiting and re-eating. The elite grew obese, infertile, diabetic. Juvenal recorded the judgement: “We now suffer the evils of long peace. Luxury, more deadly than war, broods over the city.” India is repeating the experiment.

Japan: Japan is one of the oldest and leanest nations. In Okinawa, the rule is Hara Hachi Bu: Eat until you are 80 per cent full and stop. India does the opposite. We force-feed guests. Adopt the 80 per cent rule and India would cut diabetes incidence by a third within a decade.

Advertisement

Maya and China: The Maya built a civilisation on maize. When that corn was refined, stripped of fibre, and turned into syrup and soda, it became poison. Their descendants in Mexico record some of the highest diabetes rates. India is replaying the tragedy with rice and wheat. We polished brown rice into white, whole wheat into maida, jaggery into refined sugar, and abandoned millets as “poor man’s food”. Ragi and bajra were discarded. Chinese medicine insists on balance: Too much heat, too much sweet, too much sitting produces disease. Confucius observed that going beyond is as wrong as falling short. Urban India has gone beyond, in sugar, salt, oil, portions and hours seated. A chair is more dangerous than a cigarette for a future diabetic.

We should all adopt simple lifestyle changes for prevention this World Diabetes Day, such as walking after the largest meal (if medically allowed). Leave the table slightly hungry and have millets, dal, sabzi and one fruit daily. Eat vegetables and dal first. Sleep before midnight and get seven hours’ sleep. For the state: Screen every Indian over 30 for diabetes and prediabetes, screen every child with obesity, teach nutrition in schools with seriousness and ban junk-food advertising aimed at children.

Change the plate. Change the walk. Change the life. Or we will be remembered not as the land of yoga and ayurveda, but as the civilisation that knew how to live and chose to die eating. Health is the first wealth. Arogya Lakshmi. Sarve bhavantu sukhinah.

The writer is an endocrinologist and public health physician based in Mumbai