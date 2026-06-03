By Jasveer Singh

Indians run Google, Microsoft, Adobe and a long list of the most valuable companies on earth. Yet ask how many of the world’s defining companies were founded by Indians inside India, and watch the room go quiet.

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That gap reveals the only question worth asking. The discussion around Indian-origin CEOs usually follows a familiar script. Some point to intelligence. Others point to IITs. Some credit Indian culture. Most explanations focus on why Indians succeed.

They miss the more interesting questions: What kind of system produces these leaders? More specifically, what happens when hundreds of millions of people grow up inside one of the most competitive social and economic environments in the world?

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India is often described as a talent factory. But factories create. What India does is closer to filtration. The distinction matters because factories assume talent is produced within the system, while filters assume talent already exists and only a small fraction survives the process. India, it turns out, is a high-pressure talent filter, not a talent factory.

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Most Indians are born without a meaningful safety net. They have no trust fund waiting in the background, no comfortable fallback plan. They don’t have the luxury of extended experimentation. From an early age, there is an unspoken contract: Do well, because the consequences of not doing well are real. In many Indian households, success and failure are rarely experienced as purely individual outcomes. Achievements benefit the family, just as setbacks affect the family, its social standing, financial stability and future opportunities. The downside feels larger. So people become rationally cautious. That caution can produce extraordinary operators, but it does not always produce extraordinary founders. Education thus becomes not self-discovery, but a matter of survival.

Education, in India, is not merely a pathway to personal growth. It is viewed as a pathway to economic security and social mobility. Success is rarely presented as one option among many. It is often framed as the option. From an early age, children absorb the lesson that opportunities, not their own, but also their family’s, are contingent on studying well.

Add population to the equation and the scale of competition becomes extraordinary. Hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions, compete for a relatively small number of opportunities. Even extraordinary effort offers no guarantee of success. A student can study for years and still fall short because someone else performed marginally better. The lesson repeatedly reinforced is that effort is necessary but not sufficient. One must endure uncertainty while continuing to perform.

This environment produces a specific kind of professional profile. It does not necessarily optimise for creativity, originality, or risk-taking. What it does is reward resilience. It rewards individuals who can tolerate delayed gratification, function under prolonged pressure, navigate hierarchy, and continue moving forward despite uncertainty. These qualities may sound less glamorous than innovation, but they happen to be remarkably valuable inside large organisations.

The popular image of a corporate leader is often that of a visionary strategist transforming industries through brilliance and insight. In reality, the leadership of a multinational corporation frequently requires something different. It requires managing complexity. It requires coordinating thousands of employees across multiple countries, balancing competing interests, handling investors, regulators, boards, internal politics, and long-term execution. The ability to operate effectively inside that complexity for decades often matters more than moments of inspiration.

This is where many Indian leaders appear unusually well adapted — not because they possess superior intelligence, but because the environment that shaped them rewarded endurance long before they entered the corporate world. They spent years navigating systems where success depended on consistency, patience, and the ability to perform under pressure. Those same qualities become assets inside large institutions.

This does not mean India lacks talented entrepreneurs or innovators. It clearly produces both. However, the dominant incentives often favour a different profile: The operator rather than the explorer. The individual who can manage complexity, execute consistently, and endure long periods of uncertainty without losing focus. Unsurprisingly, these are precisely the characteristics rewarded by large corporations.

Viewed through this lens, the rise of Indian-origin leaders in global companies loses some of its mystique, because it is not primarily a story about intelligence or culture. It is a story about selection pressure. A highly competitive environment repeatedly rewards individuals who develop endurance, discipline, and resilience. Over time, those individuals become well suited to organisations that value the same traits.

None of this should be romanticised. The same pressures that produce resilience can also produce burnout. The same competition that develops discipline can waste enormous amounts of human potential. The same system that creates exceptional survivors can discourage experimentation and creativity.

The more important question, therefore, is not why so many CEOs are Indian. It is whether relentless pressure should be the primary mechanism through which societies produce leaders. If resilience only emerges through anxiety, scarcity, and competition, then perhaps we should be asking whether there is a better way.

The next generation, now sitting in classrooms and coaching centres, need not ponder whether India can keep supplying the world with CEOs. We have already proven that. What they need is a system that produces both: the endurance to run the machine and the freedom to risk building a new one.

Until we do, we will keep failing to count the people who were every bit as capable as the global CEOs, but got filtered out long before anyone learned their names.

The writer is co-founder and CEO, Knot Dating