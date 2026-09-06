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India held together by making room for linguistic identity

Sriramulu did not live to see Andhra appear on the map. The Parliament would draw some lines drawn in 1956 again. India’s leaders had feared that linguistic states would pull the country apart. Instead, the map gave its diversity room to breathe.

C Rajagopalachari, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian linguistic identity, telugu, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh division, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsJawaharlal Nehru with C Rajagopalachari. (Nehru Archive)
Written by: Shubham Kumar
6 min readSep 6, 2026 07:08 AM IST First published on: Sep 6, 2026 at 06:45 AM IST

By December 3, 1952, the telegrams reaching Jawaharlal Nehru had become frantic. Potti Sriramulu was on the 46th day of a fast unto death. He wanted a state for the Telugu-speaking districts of Madras. Nehru told Chief Minister C Rajagopalachari that he was “totally unmoved” and would ignore the fast.

The telegrams kept coming. Madras Governor Sri Prakasa warned of the consequences if Sriramulu died. Union Labour Minister VV Giri said delays would deepen bitterness in Andhra. Nehru’s own words soon revealed his unease: the Andhra dispute had become a “festering sore”.

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